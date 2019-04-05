Pathway Church will be celebrating a grand opening Sunday at its new Lafayette location.
Lead Pastors Ben and Melanie Davis first came to Lafayette with their family to begin Pathway Church five years ago. With the support and partnership of their home church, The Mission Church, and the Association of Related Churches, they moved to Lafayette in March 2013 and began Pathway Church in September of that same year.
The church has made several moves before landing at its new location at 3210 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.
Since its launch, Pathway has been involved in supporting area nonprofits and ministries, including New Hope Community Development of Acadiana, St. Joseph’s Diner, Interfaith Prison Ministries and Chi Alpha student ministries, among others.
The church has a goal to give away an extra $100,000 of its resources to the community, and its partnership with ARC gives the chance to help plant more than 800 churches across the nation, and have an international partnership with World Compassion to bring humanitarian aid and the gospel to places like a safe house for Yezedi women who were former sex slaves to ISIS, efforts in China and an orphanage in Port Au Prince Haiti.
Pathway hosts its services at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday morning.
For more information about Pathway or its services and activities visit gopathwaychurch.com or call 337-501-6612.