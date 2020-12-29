strawberry_stadium_commencement.jpg

Southeastern Louisiana University held four separate commencement ceremonies in Strawberry Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The pandemic and statewide event limitations previously prevented the university from holding a face-to-face commencement for spring graduates in August as originally planned.

 Provided photo by Randy Bergeron/SLU

HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,084 graduates Dec. 8-9 in four separate commencement ceremonies in Strawberry Stadium. All participants and guests were required to wear masks, and social distancing was strictly enforced.

Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.

The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges.

Medal recipients were:

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: communication major Raychelle Riley, of Denham Springs; and vocal education major Carley Duet of Cut Off.

College of Business: management major Megan Marie Blomquist, of Pineville; accounting and finance major Prince Gurung, of Hammond; and finance major Ethan Doyle Hunt, of Monroe.

College of Education: elementary education major, Laura Mendoza, of Covington.

College of Nursing and Health Sciences: communication and sciences and disorders major Katherine Elizabeth Fontenot, of Kentwood.

College of Science and Technology: computer science major Krishna Raj Paudel, of Nepal; and integrated biology major Autumn Collins, of Hammond.

Area students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:

East Feliciana Parish

Master’s degrees

Clinton: Candace K. Biggs, Nursing

Ethel: Mary C. Roddy, Business Administration

Bachelor’s degrees

Clinton: William R. Douglas, Physics; Kelsin L. Franklin, Psychology; Cydney C. Hooper, Mathematics;

Ethel: Michael S. Austin, Nursing; Katherine E. Overland, Marketing

Jackson: Ashley Coco, Biological Sciences; Chancian L. Matthews, Business Administration; Charles T. Rouse, Management

West Feliciana Parish

Bachelor’s degrees

St. Francisville: Jerri D. Boykin, General Studies; Riley L. Breeden, Management; Bronwen Hunt, Business Administration; Ollie M. Stephens, Communication

