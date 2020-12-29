HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,084 graduates Dec. 8-9 in four separate commencement ceremonies in Strawberry Stadium. All participants and guests were required to wear masks, and social distancing was strictly enforced.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: communication major Raychelle Riley, of Denham Springs; and vocal education major Carley Duet of Cut Off.
College of Business: management major Megan Marie Blomquist, of Pineville; accounting and finance major Prince Gurung, of Hammond; and finance major Ethan Doyle Hunt, of Monroe.
College of Education: elementary education major, Laura Mendoza, of Covington.
College of Nursing and Health Sciences: communication and sciences and disorders major Katherine Elizabeth Fontenot, of Kentwood.
College of Science and Technology: computer science major Krishna Raj Paudel, of Nepal; and integrated biology major Autumn Collins, of Hammond.
Area students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
East Feliciana Parish
Master’s degrees
Clinton: Candace K. Biggs, Nursing
Ethel: Mary C. Roddy, Business Administration
Bachelor’s degrees
Clinton: William R. Douglas, Physics; Kelsin L. Franklin, Psychology; Cydney C. Hooper, Mathematics;
Ethel: Michael S. Austin, Nursing; Katherine E. Overland, Marketing
Jackson: Ashley Coco, Biological Sciences; Chancian L. Matthews, Business Administration; Charles T. Rouse, Management
West Feliciana Parish
Bachelor’s degrees
St. Francisville: Jerri D. Boykin, General Studies; Riley L. Breeden, Management; Bronwen Hunt, Business Administration; Ollie M. Stephens, Communication