As the Carnival season kicks into high gear this weekend, New Orleans’ Emergency Medical Services revealed several new pieces of equipment it has received to help any residents requiring help from first responders, city officials said.
The collection of new chest compression systems, defibrillators, and video laryngoscopes, among other things, increases the toolbox for city firefighters, paramedics and rescuers fivefold, according to officials.
Many of the included devices can transmit data via wireless internet, speeding up treatment for patients, officials said.
The unveiling of the new equipment came after EMS and the local chapter of the American Red Cross announced the manning of first-aid tents along parade routes from Friday through Mardi Gras, which is March 5 this year.
Stations will be available at the following corners along St. Charles Avenue: Canal Street, Napoleon Avenue, Washington Avenue, Felicity Street and what used to be Lee Circle. For Endymion’s Mid-Cityu route March 2, first-aid stations will be available at Orleans Avenue and Hennessy Street as well as North Carrollton Avenue and Bienville Street.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Kenner police on Friday warned of a phone scam involving callers claiming to work for Entergy and threatening to disconnect service over past-due payments unless money is immediately sent through Western Union.
Police said to ignore callers who demand immediate payment for anything as well as to avoid giving out personal or financial information to any solicitors. They also said utility companies and government agencies will never demand payment through Western Union or similar services.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipseters may be eligible for a cash reward.
• A 54-year-old man was robbed of his belongings after being dropped off at a hotel in the 4800 block of Old Gentilly Road on the edge of the Desire area about 3:10 a.m. Friday, New Orleans police said. The victim had paid a fee, but it is not clear what kind of driver gave him a ride.
• There were two cuttings reported in Metairie on Thursday night.
About 10:10 p.m., a man was cut in the 3000 block of 33rd Street, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The man was later listed in stable condition, though they extent of his injuries weren’t known.
About 10:25 p.m., a man was cut in the 4000 block of Hessmer Avenue. His injuries weren’t life threatening, the Sheriff’s Office said.
• New Orleans police on Friday released surveillance camera images of a suspect in a robbery reported Feb. 10 at 2:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Carondelet Street in the French Quarter. Police asked for help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
• Two St. John the Baptist Parish residents were arrested Friday on grand jury charges that they prepared false tax returns in 2013 for clients of their Kenner-based tax service.
Michegel Butler owns Crown Tax Service and Brittany Riquel Patterson is a return preparer for the firm, federal prosecutors said. They allegedly inflated expenses and supported them with false documentation. They face years in prison if eventually convicted.
• Rodney Lavalais, 33, received a prison sentence of more than eight years after pleading guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a gun despite having previously been convicted of a felony, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans said Friday.
The sentence will run concurrently with a five-year sentence he received in state court in January after pleading guilty to pandering, which is colloquially referred to as pimping, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser's office said.