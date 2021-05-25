LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list and the president’s honor roll for the spring 2021 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.
Dean's list
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of Agriculture
Katie M. Mestayer, Zachary
College of Art & Design
Alexis Albert, Zachary; Raegan Renee Dauthier, Zachary; Ige B. Kinyomi, Zachary; Victoria M. Staid, Zachary; Lauren R. Thompson, Zachary
College of Engineering
John Joseph Blanchard, Zachary; Brandt D. Boudreaux, Greenwell Springs; Joshua Sale Burns, Zachary; Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs; Hayden Cole Duplantier, Zachary; Donovan Keith Furr, Baker; Dylan Adam Jackson, Zachary; Robert Shaun Jullens, Baker; Annabelle Joy Kanchirathingal, Zachary; Luz De Luna Lawes, Greenwell Springs; Ashleigh Kaye Martin, Pride; Tamara Martin, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education
Keighly Elizabeth Armand, Zachary; Elizabeth Pennington, Greenwell Springs; Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs; Brennan W. Stokes, Greenwell Springs; Alayna G. Tate, Greenwell Springs; Trystan Liana Tate, Greenwell Springs; Raegan Denise Willis, Greenwell Springs; Leigh Anne Wray, Greenwell Springs
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Stephen T. Arceneaux, Greenwell Springs; Blaine John Baker, Greenwell Springs; Grace Kathryn Bartel, Greenwell Springs; Audrey May Hanks, Zachary; Hunter Holliday, Zachary; Madison Grace Ingrassia, Greenwell Springs; Shae Agnes Jones, Zachary; Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary; AnneMarie Lynette Olson, Zachary; Logan David Thompson, Zachary; Tyler Martin Tullier, Greenwell Springs; Victoria Grace Wells, Pride
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Gabrielle R. Montagnino, Zachary; Camille Grace Robertson, Baker; Luke Richard Sands, Greenwell Springs;
College of Science
Alexandra Page Barton, Zachary; Myrna Ali Brunson, Zachary; Mary Grace Lane Hardin, Zachary; Richard Cade Harkrider, Zachary; Ayatt K. Hemeida, Zachary; Anaijha Lashae Lacour, Zachary; Alec M. LaCour, Zachary; Noelle Alyse Shipley, Greenwell Springs;
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Timothy C. Boeneke, Pride; Hayden Douglas Cowart, Greenwell Springs; Gabrielle Renee Keaton, Zachary; Meaghan Novo, Greenwell Springs;
Manship School of Mass Communication
Hannah Danielle Moran, Greenwell Springs; D'Erica Monae Williams, Baker
University College Center for Freshman Year
Adley Suzanna Bunch, Zachary; Alexander Creel, Baker; Thomas L. Davis, Zachary; Amyria Jenelle Harrington, Zachary; Riley Grace Kuzina, Greenwell Springs; Te'Jun Tyrell Lee, Zachary; Kylie O'Brien, Zachary; Jacob Thomas Ragsdale, Zachary; Madison A Starkey, Zachary; Juleanna Mary Williams, Zachary
President's Honor Roll
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Victoria Ngoc-Quynh Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Aine O'Nuanain, Baton Rouge
College of Agriculture
Anna Bowden, Baton Rouge; Kathleen Ann Cane, Baton Rouge; Brooke Rian Comeaux, Baton Rouge; Sophia Patricia Discua Romero, Baton Rouge; Phyllis E. Dore, Baton Rouge; Cleopatra Karvounis, Baton Rouge; Christopher Thomas King, Baton Rouge; Garrett E. Kozar, Baton Rouge; Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride; Meredith Owens, Baton Rouge; Colleen Brooke Riley, Zachary; Savannah Lee Rioux, Baton Rouge; Halle Roman, Baton Rouge; Maria Eugenia Telleria, Baton Rouge
College of Art and Design
Nghi pham, Baton Rouge; Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary; Shelby Danielle Aydell, Baton Rouge; Brennan Elizabeth Cascio, Baton Rouge; Clara Margaret Clark, Baton Rouge; Olivia Clark, Baton Rouge; Sophie Elizabeth Cooper, Baton Rouge; Alexis G. Delaney, Baton Rouge; Francis Vu Dinh, Baton Rouge; Jonah Lewis Foster, Baton Rouge; Sophia Isabel Greeson, Baton Rouge; Hudson Lafaver Hodges, Baton Rouge; Katie Hostetler, Zachary; Emily Kukura, Baton Rouge; Donna Le, Baton Rouge; Schae Marie Mitchell, Baker; Angelina Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Ainsley Grace I. Plauche, Baton Rouge; Claire Ann Samaha, Baton Rouge; Jesus Geovanni Sanchez-Vera, Baton Rouge; Taylor Elizabeth Saxena, Baton Rouge; Xandria Danae Scott-Catoire, Greenwell Springs; Christopher Patrick Shannon, Baton Rouge; Tanner Theisen, Baton Rouge; Jeremy Chandler Turner, Baton Rouge; Paris Gabrielle Vercher, Baton Rouge; Yilin Zheng, Baton Rouge
College of Engineering
Natalia J. Arce Basante, Baton Rouge; Carson Blaise Badinger, Baton Rouge; Reese Aaron Brumfield, Baton Rouge; Kailyn Carnaggio, Baton Rouge; DunXin Chen, Baton Rouge; Kayla Nicole Conner, Baton Rouge; Christopher Lawrence Cronin, Baton Rouge; Hayden Alexander Denham, Baton Rouge; Emma Kate Durnin, Baton Rouge; Kyle B. Elee, Baton Rouge; Christian Fontenot, Baton Rouge; Peter Alexander Franz, Baton Rouge; Dedunu N. Herath, Baton Rouge; Patrick F. Herke, Baton Rouge; John A. Howe, Baton Rouge; Tommy Huynh, Baton Rouge; Lauren Abby Hynson, Baton Rouge; Anna Marie Johnson, Baton Rouge; Rohan Satish Kadkol, Baton Rouge; Taylor Elise Kelley, Baton Rouge; Kyle Daniel Kirkpatrick, Baton Rouge; Ryan Minh Lam, Baton Rouge; Thomas Landaiche III, Baton Rouge; Adam Joseph Langlois, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Lynch, Baton Rouge; Maryn Alise Matthews, Baker; Ava K. Momenzadeh, Baton Rouge; Chase Andrew Nevers, Baton Rouge; Leia Khe Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Peter Tran Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Justin Darryl Nijoka, Baton Rouge; Eric Michael Nissen, Baton Rouge; Eric Randall Ponder, Baton Rouge; Matthew S. Prutz, Baton Rouge; Rahul Venkata Siva Sai Ar Ramaraju, Baton Rouge; Thomas John Rinaudo, Baton Rouge; Ibrahim Mohammadi Saizad, Baton Rouge; Molly Shepherd, Baton Rouge; Margaret Stewart, Baton Rouge; Gloria Tan, Baton Rouge; Pacco Tan, Baton Rouge; William Nolan Teague, Baton Rouge; Haron Temam, Baton Rouge; Linh Thi Thao Tran, Baton Rouge; Christopher P. Vasquez, Baton Rouge; Hongyu Yi, Baton Rouge; Jennafer Zimmerman, Baton Rouge
College of Human Sciences & Education
Audry Grace Allen, Baton Rouge; Leah Sidney Beeman, Baton Rouge; Jillian Myrrh Bethel, Baton Rouge; Rachel J. Bridges, Baton Rouge; Mallory Elise Casseri, Baton Rouge; Shannon Cooke; Jensen A. Crifasi, Baton Rouge; Karley Elizabeth Doyle, Baton Rouge; Grace Gandy, Baton Rouge; Fredrek Eugene Greensberry Jr., Baton Rouge; Laura Claire Haywood, Baton Rouge; Joshua W. Hindrichs, Baton Rouge; Alyssa Madeline James, Baton Rouge; Stephen M. Johns, Baton Rouge; Mery Kaltakdjian, Baton Rouge; McKenzie Grace Knight, Baton Rouge; Bailey D. Laird, Baton Rouge; Annie Rose Lorio, Baton Rouge; Destiny D. Morris, Baton Rouge; Celia Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Avery Victoria Pennington, Baton Rouge; Reese Sy Robinson, Baton Rouge; Emma S. Roehm, Baton Rouge; Payton L. Schmitz, Baton Rouge; Lillie Joane Smith, Baton Rouge; Emma St. Romain, Baton Rouge; Kari R. Stephens, Baton Rouge; David Storer, Baton Rouge; William M. Teepell, Baton Rouge; Francis Clay Thompson, Baton Rouge; Tatianna Townsend, Baton Rouge; Tiffani Tran, Baton Rouge; Rebecca Grace Wannamaker, Baton Rouge; Candice Miller Wilkinson, Greenwell Springs; Katherine E. Williams, Baton Rouge; Katheryn Ashleigh Young, Zachary
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Raneem Bassim Aburahma, Baton Rouge; Robert Martin Alleva, Baton Rouge; Erin Necla Alpandinar, Baton Rouge; Alexis M. Barbay, Baton Rouge; Alyssa Marie Barnes, Baton Rouge; Abigail Grace Baumgartner, Baton Rouge; Tori Ariel Beaudion, Baton Rouge; Benazir Bekmukhamedova, Baton Rouge; Ateshi Nirav Bhatt, Baton Rouge; Rebecca Bordelon, Baton Rouge; Eathan A. Breaux, Baton Rouge; Megan Anne Broussard, Baton Rouge; Jamie Lynn Brown, Baton Rouge; Blake Leaaline Bueto, Baton Rouge; Cecilia Claire Campesi, Baton Rouge; Francesca Nicole Cedeno, Baton Rouge; Caroline Chenevert, Baton Rouge; Jennifer Kristen Cook, Baton Rouge; Kate Cooper, Baton Rouge; Molly C Cunningham, Baton Rouge; Katherine Elizabeth Day, Baton Rouge; Lucas J. Denson, Baton Rouge; Jay Henry Orman Derr, Baton Rouge; Kristen Lee DeFreitas, Zachary; Amelia Dittmar, Baton Rouge; Harper Doerr, Baton Rouge; Deven Keith Douglas, Baton Rouge; Myrissa Hope Eisworth, Baton Rouge; Parker Bernard Elkins, Greenwell Springs; William Reed Ensminger, Baton Rouge; Gary Duvall Fagan, Baton Rouge; Kennedy Ann Falcon, Baton Rouge; Laci Lea Felker, Baton Rouge; Camille Paige Fruge, Baton Rouge; Emily Ruth Griffith, Baton Rouge; Felix E. Harrison, Baton Rouge; Kaylee Marie Hendrix, Baton Rouge; Isabella M. Hommel, Baton Rouge; Faith A. Howard, Baton Rouge; Marissa Huber, Baton Rouge; J. Ryan Hudson, Baton Rouge; Tiffany Huynh, Baton Rouge; Erin Rylee Johnson, Baton Rouge; Katie Marie Jones, Greenwell Springs; Mackenzie A. Jones, Baton Rouge; Frank Marion Kerr, Baton Rouge; Phillip Lisandro Lanier, Baton Rouge; Sarah Elizabeth Lawrence, Baton Rouge; Hannah Alyce Leblanc, Baton Rouge; Natalie Jan Lenard, Baton Rouge; Madison LeBlanc, Baton Rouge; Danielle N Massey, Baton Rouge; Sydnie H. Mathews, Baton Rouge; Jessica B. Michelet, Baton Rouge; Brooke Montgomery, Baker; Janie Quin Morgan, Baton Rouge; Cameron Mulrooney, Baton Rouge; Annie Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Philip Thomas O'Neill, Baton Rouge; Grace K. Parker, Baton Rouge; Courtney Beth Patterson, Baton Rouge; Jacob Henry Pelitire, Baton Rouge; Claire Perret, Baton Rouge; Mary H Plumlee, Baton Rouge; Nya Marie Puckett, Zachary; Jacob Thomas Richardson Jr, Zachary; Jack Rittenberry, Baton Rouge; Sydnie Taylor Roane, Baton Rouge; Zoe Elizabeth Robbins, Baton Rouge; Isabella Corinne Rovere, Baton Rouge; Amy Ruckman, Baton Rouge; Spencer P. Schnell, Baton Rouge; Abigail Elizabeth Skuse, Baton Rouge; Sam H. Stewart, Baton Rouge; Hannah M. Sutton, Baton Rouge; Amelia Claire Sylvest, Baton Rouge; Yui Takahashi, Baton Rouge; Alexandra A. Thibodeaux, Baton Rouge; Victoria Lynn Thompson, Baton Rouge; Hayden Jack Toney, Baton Rouge; Derek Trouard, Baton Rouge; Sofia June Truax, Baton Rouge; Vy Ngoc Yen Truong, Baton Rouge; Andres Vasquez, Baton Rouge; McKenzie E. Young, Zachary
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Jolie E. Boudreaux, Baton Rouge; Kwon Choi; Kasey Lynn Delahoussaye, Baton Rouge; Sydney Denise Hamilton, Baton Rouge; Katherine Elise Landry, Baton Rouge; Megan Ann McKay, Baton Rouge; Katherine Elaine Oliver, Baton Rouge; Hanna Panamarenka, Zachary; Kylle Nicholas Broussard Poiencot, Baton Rouge; Elijah Scott Skalisky, Baton Rouge; Lauren Smith, Baton Rouge; Emily Margaret Street, Baton Rouge
College of Science
Muhammad Faheem Ahmed, Baton Rouge; Hannah Barrow, Baton Rouge; Kyle Anthony Becnel, Baton Rouge; Margaret Katherine Coast, Baton Rouge; Rachel Marie Connors, Baton Rouge; Emily Courtney, Greenwell Springs; Claire Marie Daigrepont, Baton Rouge; Katie Vy Dinh, Baton Rouge; Mallory D. Dyer, Baton Rouge; Sophie Elliott, Baton Rouge; Gretchen Clair Falgoust, Baton Rouge; Ryan Hancock Field, Baton Rouge; Miscia Fortna, Baton Rouge; Harrison Gietz, Baton Rouge; Emily Gioe, Baton Rouge; Webster Gordon, Baton Rouge; Brett C. Haaga, Baton Rouge; Mason Daniel Harris, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Helm, Baton Rouge; Peter Pierre Issa, Baton Rouge; Yasmeen Ziyad Issa, Baton Rouge; Lukas Michael Kim, Baton Rouge; Alexander Pete Landry, Baton Rouge; Joshua J. Langlois, Baton Rouge; Kara Qinhua Sandra Liimatta, Baton Rouge; Abigail Mechatto, Baton Rouge; Amber Miller, Baton Rouge; Walid Khaled Mohammed, Baton Rouge; Zahra Vafaei Naeini, Baton Rouge; Arline Yanira Narez, Baton Rouge; Erin M. Nauman, Baton Rouge; Nhung Ngo, Baton Rouge; Christy N. Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Jasmine Quilan Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Katlyn Nhi Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Cody Orvin, Baton Rouge; Jaime Pellicero Calvo, Baton Rouge; Jeremy Richardson, Baton Rouge; Lark Smith, Baton Rouge; Kim T. Tran, Baton Rouge; Tommy V. Tran, Zachary; Margaret Holland Turner, Baton Rouge; Phong T. Vu, Baton Rouge; Dylan Wootan, Zachary; Mark S. Yeats, Baton Rouge; Hailey Young, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth L. Zhang, Baton Rouge
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Kylan Alexander Borskey, Baton Rouge; Rylie Caroline Brown, Baton Rouge; Samuel Enrique Camacho, Baton Rouge; Kathy N. Chau, Baton Rouge; Aaniyah T. Cola, Zachary; Caroline Elizabeth Crawford, Baton Rouge; Tommy T. Duong, Baton Rouge; Timothy Cameron Furrate, Baton Rouge; Maxwell J. Gammon, Baton Rouge; Catherine Green, Baton Rouge; Habibah Ibrahim, Baker; Jolee Marie Liles, Baton Rouge; Jennifer Kate Lillig, Baton Rouge; Nathaniel James McDavid, Baton Rouge; Joseph Warren Lassiter Mengis, Baton Rouge; Katarina Milutinovich, Baton Rouge; Samuel Carter Parker, Baton Rouge; Evan Wayne Polozola, Baton Rouge; Michael C Prados II, Baton Rouge; Jessica Susan Robinson, Baton Rouge; Kyle Joseph Segalla, Baton Rouge; Ashlynn Hope Sorrells, Baton Rouge; Anthony T. Tran, Baton Rouge
Manship School of Mass Communication
Salena Ali, Baton Rouge; Kaelah R. Burgess, Baton Rouge; Abby R. Crowe, Greenwell Springs; Meghan Marie Drago, Baton Rouge; Anna Kathryn Gonzales, Baton Rouge; Madelyn C. Graves, Baton Rouge; Claudia Renee Henry, Baton Rouge; Sheldon Johnson, Baton Rouge; Keimyah Katrice Joubert, Baton Rouge; Natalie M. Marionneaux, Baton Rouge; Eirenee Kaylynmarie Petikas, Baton Rouge; Kristen Rabalais, Baton Rouge; Darian M. Shorts, Baton Rouge; Tamia Southall, Baton Rouge; Alexis Marie Toler, Baton Rouge
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Mark Albano, Baton Rouge; Elaine Louise Broemmelsiek, Baton Rouge; Tracy Elizabeth Gravois, Baton Rouge; Catelyn Meredith Greene, Baton Rouge; Julia K. Hazlip, Baton Rouge; Patrick Michael Herry, Baton Rouge; Elise E. Hidalgo, Baton Rouge; Jason G. Jasildo, Baton Rouge; Bayleigh Elizabeth Jefferson, Baton Rouge; Reece Jackson Lantz, Baton Rouge; Gretchen A. Lauve, Baton Rouge; Lily Rai Martin, Baton Rouge; Charles McKenzie, Baton Rouge; Christopher Price McNamara, Baton Rouge; Mae Camille Thompson, Baton Rouge; Mackenzie Weeks, Baton Rouge; Rowaida Fahmeeda Yahya, Baton Rouge
University College Center for Freshman Year
Lucy Clare Aucoin, Baton Rouge; Jackson T. Bell, Baton Rouge; Kaelie Christiane Sarah Bernard, Baton Rouge; Aidan Elizabeth Bowers, Baton Rouge; Christopher Ryan Branstetter, Baton Rouge; Pablo Samuel Bu Martinez; Roberto Miguel Carreras, Baton Rouge; Virginia Rose Dirks, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth S. Fruge, Baton Rouge; Elanor Lucia Fuller, Baton Rouge; Victoria Jewell Funes, Baton Rouge; Joshua Paul Gill, Baton Rouge; Mikaela DeLynn Haman, Baton Rouge; Andy P. Ho, Baton Rouge; Lauren Elise Hurst, Baton Rouge; Braeden Louis Jacobsen, Baton Rouge; Amyri C. Jones, Baton Rouge; Molli Marie Klock, Baton Rouge; Sydnie Katherine I. Larkins, Baton Rouge; Mary Kathleen Lee, Baton Rouge; Mary Margaret Marchand, Baton Rouge; Anthony Martinez, Baton Rouge; Paul Edward Mayeaux Jr., Baton Rouge; Macullen Andrew Mire, Baton Rouge; Anna K. Montanio, Baton Rouge; Ranna Okeil, Baton Rouge; Adam J. Richards, Baton Rouge; Vivian San, Baton Rouge; Hunter Schwab, Baton Rouge; Ashlei Latrice Smith, Baton Rouge; Catherine Sims Smith, Baton Rouge; Braden Todd Ulmer Sr., Baton Rouge; John Christian Wright, Baton Rouge