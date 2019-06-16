Arielle Nashé Williams
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rory G. Williams
• Attending Mount Carmel Academy
Having a positive outlook is a tool that will serve Miss Arielle Nashé Williams well in life, and one she sees evident in the heroine of her favorite movie, "Hairspray."
"Tracy remains happy and is never discouraged throughout the whole film," she notes. "I try to embody these feelings and thoughts because I believe that everything will work out in the end and people should live their lives happy and proud of who they are."
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rory G. Williams. Her mother is the former Nikita Pracita Bradley.
At Mount Carmel, she is a student council member, a school ambassador, honor roll student, captain of the game-squad cheerleaders, a Eucharistic minister and a Come Lord Jesus leader. She has been named outstanding cheer member.
Her future plans include a career as an architect.
During the 2020 Carnival season, she will be presented as a debutante at the ball of the Young Men Illinois Club.