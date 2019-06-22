There was a birthday party to end all birthdays at the celebration bash for Lafayette's own Steele Magnolia, Mary Romagosa. The sparkling event was held at the Petroleum Club on June 21 and, yes, just about everyone was there. Mary is a former Queen Victoria and her husband Dave, Prince Albert. The couple is known for hospitality, good friends and good fun. The Band Jet 7 played for the crowd and we could not have been more honored to be among the invited guests. This society reporter goes to quite a few parties, but we really enjoyed this respite from the summer heat. Dave Romagosa said Mary was celebrating her 30th anniversary of her 30th birthday, but we know that isn't true. Age isn't a factor when you look and feel as fabulous as she does. Happy Birthday Mary! Your family and friends salute you.