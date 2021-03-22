Egg hunt with a twist
Take your baskets, lawn chairs and blankets to Airline Highway Park for BREC’s EGG-stravaganza Drive-Thru Egg Hunt and Movie in the Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Drive-in slots are limited and are first-come, first-serve. For more info, email recreationevents@brec.org.
'For the Love of Music'
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's own “stars” will perform for the 2021 Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation Great Performers in Concert free virtual concert at 8 p.m. Friday. Catch the concert live on WAFB’s sister station WBXH, Channel 39 (cable Channel 16), The Advocate’s Facebook page, NOLA.com, as well as BRSO’s Facebook page and YouTube channels. brso.org
Zippity Zoo Fest
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo celebrates its 51st birthday Saturday and Sunday with entertainment, meet-and-greets, treats and more. The front gate will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; grounds close at 6 p.m. https://shop.brzoo.org/#/Admission