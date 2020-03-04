Festival International de Louisiane officially released its 2020 schedule Wednesday. This year's Festival International includes artists representing the music and culture of more than 25 different countries and regions.
The festival will take place April 22-26, kicking off Wednesday night with Swamp-pop legend Warren Storm with Yvette Landry & the Jukes, followed by Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie.
As always, Festival International remains true to showcasing Francophone (French-speaking) musicians in 2020, organizers said in a prepared statement. A few of the en Français performances to catch include: Les Filles des Illighadad, the only known female-led Tuareg guitar group; Acadian artists Dave Puhacz, Jacques Surette, Chloé Breault and Spoutnique; and Haitian band Lakou Mizik, who are fresh from a carnivale appearance in New Orleans with Arcade Fire.
Festival is also broadening its scope in welcoming artists who represent additional countries and cultures, including showcasing a variety of Latin groups like La Raíz, of Puerto Rico, Brazilian-influenced Franciso El Hombre, and Southwestern band, Lone Piñon.
Some highlights from each day include:
Thursday, April 23: Headliners Radio Radio is a well-known Acadian rap group which is on its finale tour. Pan-Latin American progressive band, Dos Santos, also performs Thursday, and French, swamp-blues trio Delgres will deliver its first of two appearances this Festival.
Friday, April 24: Acts include Palestinian-Jordanian "sham-step" band 47SOUL, Five Alarm Funk bringing the heat from British Columbia and Lafayette-based Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas. West African and dub-inspired American band, The Hip Abduction, also hits the stage Friday night, as does multi-national group, Nomadic Massive, and Jamaican reggae masters, The Meditations.
Saturday, April 25: Montréal-based Moroccan music group, Ayrad, and Haitian rhythm-driven group RAM bring their traditional melodies to the stages, as well as the Guinean group, Natu Camara. Australian folk-rock band, The Waifs, return to Festivals stages by popular demand, and Louisiana delta-rockin' blues guitarist Tab Benoit will also play Saturday.
Sunday, April 26: Leyla McCalla, who is a Louisiana based and Haitian-inspired artist, will be featured, as well as Sudanese heavy-hitter Sinkane. Cimafunk, is currently the hottest Cuban touring artist, and his only performance will close out Festival on Sunday night. Cimafunk hits with high-energy, gritty funk-soul in the tradition of James Brown or vintage, Southern-soul cuts, but with his own Afro-Cuban, poly-rhythmic identity and flair. Cimafunk made a splash last week with the release of his appearance on National Public Radio's popular "Tiny Desk" concert series.
The full schedule is available on the Festival International website at festivalinternational.org/schedule. You can also visit the lineup page on the site to learn more about the artists and their unique sounds.