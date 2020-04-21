People cooped up in their homes should not think they are crazy if they recently spotted a dinosaur on the streets of their neighborhood.
Martin and Dawn Wilmott, owners of The Dinosaur Experience and Mission Inflatable in Watson, had their gigs postponed with the coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home orders.
“Everyone was just depressed and upset sitting at home bored out of their skulls. And we said, ‘Come on, we’ll throw the dinosaur in the trailer, and we’ll go visit a few neighborhoods so we’ll just give people a reason to smile,’” Martin Wilmott said. “And that’s what we did. We drove around a few local neighborhoods and that triggered emails and messages of people saying 'Can you come to us?'”
And the family took its dinosaur to Watson, Walker, Denham Springs, Central, Zachary and Prairieville over the next few weeks.
Martin Wilmott said, “We’d drive around the roads, and the kids stand on their driveway, and we stopped at every child and had a little conversation with them. I’ve got some one-line jokes that I use but sometimes the kids just want to talk dinosaurs. They are way more knowledgeable than I am.”
He said the knowledgeable kids and the happy dance are what stand out.
“There’s two things that do the happy dance. There’s dogs when you come home and toddlers when they see something they like,” Martin Wilmott said. “As we turn around the corner and there’s some toddlers there and you see the happy dance. They can’t stand still; they’re jogging on the spot — I call that happy dance. And that’s something that’s special to me.”
The start
The Wilmotts are relatively new to dinosaur ownership. In fact, Martin Wilmott is fairly new to the area.
The Englishman became a “big Saints fan” while living in the United Kingdom and saw the team play in London in 2009.
“I organized a tailgate party in London and was talking to a few people who came over from here who invited me to come stay with them for a little while and watch a few Saints games,” he said. “So I came and stayed a month or so with them and watched a few Saints games, a few LSU games and then when back to the UK.”
He traveled back to Louisiana every year to watch American football.
“Then one trip, I met this wonderful, beautiful, incredible lady,” he said. That was Dawn Wilmott.
“We got married eight years ago, and I moved over here, and we’ve lived here ever since," he said.
Like almost everyone else in Livingston Parish, the Wilmott home flooded in 2016.
“Luckily, we had insurance and family did a lot of the work on the house,” Martin Wilmott said.
That meant when the insurance paid, there was money available and the family started the Mission Inflatable business with bounce houses and waterslides.
Business expansion
He said about a year to 18 months ago, he saw dinosaur-themed parties were popular when he dropped off bounce houses. “So I came home, being the crazy guy, and started saying, ‘If we had a dinosaur we could do some good dinosaur parties, ’” he said.
Some research found the dinosaur they wanted, and it arrived “just before Halloween 2018 and then we did our first birthday with it in 2019. So really, we’ve only been doing it about a year with it,” Martin Wilmott said.
He said 2020 “started really well. We had bookings. We had libraries and schools and (were) at pre-Ks and obviously birthday parties.
“So, we were like this is the year. We’re going to be great. Then, of course, the COVID thing comes around, and while we didn’t lose any business because everybody postponed like a lot of businesses, we weren’t making any money.”
Taking to the streets
When the family started touring with the dinosaur a few weeks ago, it was on weekends because Martin Wilmott works at Walmart.
“Then last week, I took the week off from work. Let’s get this knocked out. Let’s do (all the requests) and put some joy back in people’s lives,” he said. So the week before Easter, the couple drove around various subdivisions in, “which then led to another thousand inquiries of ‘Can you come to us,'” he said.
Dawn Wilmott is a schoolteacher at Central High School, and she said that seeing the reactions was a highlight. She got to see many of her students when they toured Central.
“And teachers that I work with, their families came out, and we did quite a bit in Central because those are my people. I’ve been teaching there 20 years,” she said. “I feel like we know so many people in that community but also we live in Watson, so we had been trying to do subdivisions around us as well.”
Martin Wilmott is back to work at Walmart and available for dinosaur tours just on weekends.
“We don’t mind doing this to make people smile, but in the long run we have to eat,” he said.
So the family is looking at charging for the dinosaur tours. He said the response to the plan has been good. People interested can leave messages at The Dinosaur Experience on Facebook or online at thedinosaurexperience.com.
“We did it to make people smile, to get them away from looking at the constant death tolls on the TV and let them know there are still good things out there in the world,” he said. “We were very happy that people responded to this. It’s been heartwarming to see the children smile.”
Martin Wilmott added they are trying to get to many people.
“It’s a bit heart-wrenching, but we can’t get to everybody. We want to get to as many people as we can. We’re doing the best we can," he said.