879041304

Colleges/Universities/Trade Schools/Adult Education

Alliance Francaise de la Nouvelle-Orleans

1519 Jackson Ave., (504) 568-0770; www.af-neworleans.org

Private/coed

Adults 18 and older

• Year founded: 1984

• Head of school: Audrey Nikitine

• Average class size: 8

• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

• Total enrollment: 250

• Tuition: $105-$380

Delgado Community College

615 City Park Ave., (504) 671-5012; www.dcc.edu

Public/coed

Post-secondary, technical certifications, continuing education

• Year founded: 1921

• Head of school: Joan Y. Davis

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: 17:1

• Total enrollment: 20,394

• Tuition: $2,040

Herzing University

2500 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 613-4295; www.herzing.edu/new-orleans

Private/coed

Certificates, diplomas, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees

• Year founded: 1965

• Head of School: Jamie Hardage

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

• Total enrollment: 6,000-plus

• Tuition: n/a

Hope House Adult Education Center

919 St. Andrew St., (504) 524-7353; www.facebook.com/hopehouseneworleans

Private/coed

17 years old and older

• Year founded: 1978

• Head of school: Sr. Lilianne Flavin

• Average class size: 16

• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

• Total enrollment: varies

• Tuition: Free

Jefferson Parish Public School System Adult Education

1108 Shrewsbury Road, Jefferson, (504) 836-3396; 1429-B Ames Blvd., Marrero, (504) 361-5493; www.jpschools.org/department/district-affairs-and-community-engagement/adult-education

Public/coed

Adults 18 and older

• Director: Semaj Allen-Raymond

• Average class size: 18-20

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 600

• Tuition: Free

Nunez Community College

3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, (504) 278-6467; www.nunez.edu

Public/coed

Associate degrees, technical diplomas

• Year founded: 1992

• Head of school: Tina Tinney

• Average class size: 15

• Student/teacher ratio: 15:1

• Total enrollment: 2,500

• Tuition: $2,088 per semester

Opportunities Academy

3059 Higgins Blvd., (504) 503-1421; www.collegiateacademies.org/opportunitiesacademy

Public/coed

Post-secondary

• Year founded: 2015

• Head of school: James Lukens

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 50

• Tuition: Free

Southeastern Louisiana University

500 W. University Ave., Hammond, (985) 549-2000; www.southeastern.edu

Public/coed

Undergraduate, graduate, doctoral degrees

• Year founded: 1925

• Head of school: John Crain

• Average class size: 25

• Student/teacher ratio: 20:1

• Total enrollment: 14,340

• Tuition: $8,601

Southern University

801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, (225) 771-4500; www.subr.edu

Public/coed

Undergraduate, graduate, professional degrees

• Year founded: 1881

• Head of school: Ray L. Belton

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 6,617

• Tuition: 3,675-$4,561 (undergraduate), $3,223-$5,251 (graduate)

Southern University New Orleans

6400 Press Drive, (504) 286-5000; www.suno.edu

Public/coed

Undergraduate and graduate degrees

• Year founded: 1956

• Head of school: Lisa Mims-Devezin

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: n/a

• Total enrollment: 2,341

• Tuition: $3,539.50-$4,450.43 (undergraduate), $3,470.69-$4,385 (graduate)

Tulane University

6823 St. Charles Ave., (504) 865-5000; www.tulane.edu

Private/coed

Undergraduate/graduate

• Year founded: 1834

• Head of school: Michael A. Fitts

• Average class size: 23

• Student/teacher ratio: 8:1

• Total enrollment: 13,602

• Tuition: $54,288 per year

University of Holy Cross

4123 Woodland Drive, (504) 394-7744; www.uhcno.edu

Private/coed

Undergraduate degrees

• Year founded: 1916

• Head of school: David M. Landry

• Average class size: 20

• Student/teacher ratio: 10:1

• Total enrollment: 1,227

• Tuition: $12,672

University of New Orleans

2000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 280-6000; www.uno.edu

Public/coed

Bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees

• Year founded: 1958

• Head of school: John Nicklow

• Average class size: n/a

• Student/teacher ratio: 22:1

• Total enrollment: 8,151

• Tuition: $8,694

Xavier University of Louisiana

1 Drexel Drive, (504) 520-7411; www.xula.edu

Private/coed

Undergraduate, graduate and Pharm.D degrees

• Year founded: 1925

• Head of school: C. Reynold Verret

• Average class size: 30

• Student/teacher ratio: 14:1

• Total enrollment: 3,231

• Tuition: $10,977 per semester undergraduate/master’s; $16,897 per semester College of Pharmacy

