A year before the racial slurs that have upended her career, Michelle Odinet landed a post on the judicial bench in Lafayette that seemed befitting of a member of her prominent family.

Born Michelle Marie Miller, she was the daughter of a Metairie attorney and a promising member of a sprawling family with deep roots in New Orleans society -- so deep that a 21-year-old Michelle Miller was crowned Queen of the Hermes ball in 1989.

Her grandfather, Martin Owen “M.O.” Miller, was a house doctor at Charity Hospital and later served on Charity’s board and many others. Her grandmother, Edna, was a local champion for disabled people and served on the Loyola University board. They owned a mansion on gated Audubon Place, one of the city’s most exclusive addresses.

Odinet’s father, attorney M.O. Miller II, and her mother, Diane, started a foundation in 1982 to dole out money to charity. They also gave their names to a research professor’s post at the University of Notre Dame – Law School. As it happens, the post was held by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett just before she took the federal appeals court bench.

Odinet, whom the Louisiana Supreme Court placed on interim suspension Friday in response to reports of her racist eruption, cultivated a passion for law and courts since she was a teenager attending Metairie Park Country Day School.

She went on to attend Newcomb College at Tulane University before earning her law degree in 1993, also at Tulane. From there, she went to work as a prosecutor for Orleans Parish District Attorney Harry Connick, toward the end of his 30-year tenure.

Still named Michelle Miller, she helped win a high-profile conviction as “second-chair” prosecutor in the 1995 re-trial of Robert Graves, who was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life over a stabbing rampage in the French Quarter that left a Mississippi man dead and rattled the French Quarter’s gay community. Prosecutors had portrayed it as a hate crime.

But she didn’t stay long, leaving the DA’s office and wedding Kenneth Odinet, Jr. later that year.

He was a Holy Cross High School who grew up in a political family based in St. Bernard Parish. Odinet received his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine, his resume showed. He has been in practice for more than 20 years, and he is currently the Lafayette Parish coroner.

His father was a former longtime state representative from St. Bernard Parish, and his siblings include a Lafayette Parish prosecutor.

Another sibling, Veronica Odinet Koclanes, was named this year as the first female clerk at the Louisiana Supreme Court, the body that would decide on discipline for Miller should she try to remain on the bench in the wake of the scandal. Gov. John Bel Edwards is among those calling for her to step down.

The couple moved to Lafayette after their wedding in 1995. Michelle Odinet joined the Breaud & Lemoine firm as an associate while her husband opened a plastic surgery practice in the city.

Michelle Olidet also worked part time as a Lafayette Parish prosecutor. District court records show her court appearances ended in 1999.

A few years later she gave birth to the first of two sets of twins: Elijah and Elizabeth, and Kenny and Caroline Odinet, a couple of years apart. Odinet took time away to raise and homeschool them.

On Thursday, an LSU Athletic Department spokesperson confirmed to The Advocate that Elijah Odinet was removed from the LSU track roster following the racial slurs captured in the video. Kenny and Caroline Odinet remained on the LSU track roster posted online.

Odinet returned to the criminal courtroom in late 2019, working in City Court for the Lafayette Parish Public Defenders Office, under a contract. When she ran for judge for Division A of Lafayette Court in 2020, she promised to help others and improve the court.

“Nothing is more rewarding to me than helping people and empowering them to become self-sufficient,” she said in an interview, in October 2020. “I am running because I'm currently working in City Court as a public defender, and it's given me a firsthand opportunity to identify areas that are in need of an enhancement to help make City Court more efficient and accessible."

Odinet won that election with 57% of the vote over Jules Edwards III, a veteran district judge in Lafayette with no partisan affiliation.

Her political rise in Lafayette now risks an abrupt interruption after the video captured her repeatedly pronouncing the N-word against an African American man on Saturday, Dec. 11. The clip became viral this week.

Odinet's attorney, Dane Ciolino, confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate on Wednesday that Odinet used the racial slurs in the video filmed in her home. He said she was going to request unpaid leave from the Judiciary Commission while she considered her future actions.

On Friday, the Louisiana Supreme Court released an order that temporarily disqualified her from the bench.