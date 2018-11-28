What began in 2016 as a St. Tammany initiative to support local artists and culture has spread into a national movement.
Shop Local Artists Week began to shine a light on St. Tammany artists and art organizations and the gift-giving opportunities they offer for the holiday season.
Then, in 2017, the state Legislature unanimously passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 20, proclaiming the first week of December as Shop Local Artists Week in Louisiana.
This year, Americans for the Arts, one of the premier arts advocacy organizations in the nation, has adopted the program as National Shop Local Artists Week.
The idea is that art is an ideal option for special holiday gifting, said Kim Bergeron, who helped initiate the idea as chairwoman of the Northshore Cultural Economy Coalition. Gifts can range from works of art such as pottery or paintings, gift certificates for art classes or tickets to community theater to “create memories around the experience,” she said.
People may not realize they can buy original art within their holiday shopping budgets, she said.
“People can buy something local and special. We’re asking for support of local creatives to make a living,” she said.
National Shop Local Artists Week will be held from Dec. 2-8, with two special events locally: the St. Tammany Holiday Festival of Arts in Covington and the State of the Arts Luncheon at the Northshore Harbor Center.
Cities and organizations in St. Tammany already have established seasonal events for local artists. The designation of a special week brings these events together for cooperative promotion.
The second annual St. Tammany Holiday Festival of Arts will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, in the 300 to 400 block of Columbia St. in Covington. The rain date is Dec. 8.
Admission is free, and there will be local artists, authors and performers, as well as children’s arts activities and vendors set up along the street, with businesses open late. Live entertainment will be provided by the Topcats and Christian Serpas and Ghost Town.
The State of the Arts Luncheon will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd. in Slidell. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Special guests will be Randy Cohen, Americans for the Arts’ vice president of research and policy, and Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser.
The luncheon is presented by the Northshore Cultural Economy Coalition and St. Tammany Tourist and Convention Commission. It will feature Louisiana foods and a showcase of the many local arts organizations and festivals that contribute to the parish’s cultural economy. Entertainment will be provided by saxophonist Greg Worthington.
Tickets are $35 and deadline for reservations is Thursday, Nov. 29. No tickets will be available at the door but are available in advance at northshorecec.org/state-of-the-arts-luncheon/.
Bergeron said she was surprised the program attracted national attention so quickly. “My goal was 2020,” she said.
The idea of valuing the cultural economy gained momentum when the state government was looking to rebuild affected areas following Hurricane Katrina. Studies showed the economic impact of arts and culture. The state’s Resolution SCR20 showcased the impressive statistics on the economic impact of the arts and all the ancillary vendors and businesses that benefit from the cultural economy.
Louisiana’s cultural industries produce nearly $20 billion in annual revenue, representing 7.5 percent of the state’s total revenue. It’s the second largest employment sector, with more than 175,000 jobs representing more than 6.5 percent of the state workforce.
Between 2007 and 2013, jobs in Louisiana’s cultural industry grew 15.5 percent, almost three times that of the state’s overall job increase. The arts also are instrumental in attracting new business and economic development.
For more information, visit northshorecec.org and shoplocalartistsweek.com.