Building skills build education at Lee Road Advocate staff report Sep 12, 2018 - 3:30 pm Learning skills such as building help create a foundation for other educational endeavors, as Jace Carman and Grace Keating discovered while building a tower block in a pre-kindergarten class at Lee Road Junior High School.