BATON ROUGE — LSU awarded 4,094 degrees during the university’s 304th commencement exercises May 7 and May 8, at various ceremonies held across campus.

“The celebration of our amazing LSU 2021 graduates at today’s commencement exercises was a wonderful culmination of a challenging academic year, during which our graduates simply would not allow any disruptions to deter them from achieving their goal and earning their degrees,” said LSU President Tom Galligan. “I’m incredibly proud of the LSU Class of 2021. I wish all of our graduates the very best, and I know they are going to do some truly amazing things in the years ahead.”

LSU’s graduating class represents 58 parishes, 49 U.S. states and 48 foreign countries. Women made up 57.96% of the class, and men made up 42.04%. The oldest graduate is 69, and the youngest is 17. Baton Rouge native Faith Corinna Smith, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, is the second youngest student ever to be awarded an undergraduate degree at LSU.

There was no main ceremony for the spring 2021 commencement exercises. Instead, LSU’s colleges held ceremonies at venues across campus, where graduates received their diplomas. All diploma ceremonies were livestreamed and are available online at www.lsu.edu/celebration/.

Zachary area

College of Agriculture

Jeanne Breanna Berthelot, Zachary

Danae Nicole Cowart, Central

Shelby Ann LeBlanc, Greenwell Springs

College of Art & Design

Claytin Taylor Goss, Zachary

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Gabrielle E. Consoer, Central

Benjamin Joseph Delatte, Zachary

Gabrielle Renee' Keaton, Zachary

Austin James Odom, Zachary

Brittney Ann Payne, Central

Devyn K. Rudolph, Zachary

Emily Chane Turner, Zachary

College of Engineering

William Lane Burns, Zachary

Emma Campbell Chaney, Zachary

Richard Tyler Garcia, Zachary

Siarra Rose Gremillion, Zachary

Jeremiah James Hilario, Zachary

Dylan Matthew Holmes, Central

Jonathan Glen Hooge, Zachary

Robert Shaun Jullens, Baker

Taylor Seth LeBlanc, Greenwell Springs

Tamara Kali Martin, Zachary

Schyler Patric Mire, Zachary

John Paul Mouton, Greenwell Springs

Austin Paul Veal, Zachary

Trevor Jordan Wallace, Central

Caleb Allen Walls, Zachary

William Patrick Woodfin, Zachary

Jeremy Ryne Zuccaro, Zachary

College of Human Sciences & Education

Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs

Candice Miller Wilkinson, Greenwell Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Stephen Thomas Arceneaux, Greenwell Springs

Grace Kathryn Bartel, Central

Anna Grace Dean, Greenwell Springs

Kristen Lee DeFreitas, Central

Jalen Derionne Drake, Zachary

Parker Bernard Elkins, Greenwell Springs

Laci Lea Felker, Zachary

Meghan Catherine Gavin, Central

Davis Patrick Hughes, Zachary

Kylee Alise Mayeux, Central

DeLaynee Spedale Nicosia, Central

Grace Catherine Pulliam, Zachary

Breonna Joellen Raby, Baker

Carlie Elizabeth Schenk, Zachary

Noelle Alyse Shipley, Greenwell Springs

Emery Elizabeth Stovall, Zachary

Tori Johanna Whiten, Greenwell Springs

Grace Julia Williams, Zachary

Morgyn Elizabeth Young, Zachary

Manship School of Mass Communication

Matthew Aaron Cross, Central

Bennett Christian Hernandez, Zachary

Sawyer James Welborn, Central

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Christopher Michael VanDiver King, Zachary

College of Science

Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary

Hannah Noel Cowart, Greenwell Springs

Dina Dinh, Zachary

Karli Hall, Zachary

Richard Cade Harkrider, Zachary

Mumin Saleh Ibrahim, Baker

Noelle Alyse Shipley, Greenwell Springs

Brooklyn Marie Squiers, Zachary

Graduate School

MASTER'S

Charles Carter Albert, Zachary

Jeonai do Nascimento Batista, Zachary

Andrew James Crayden, Central

Kyle Andrew Durbin, Zachary

Mason K. Goynes, Pride

Haley Elizabeth Moore, Zachary

Addison Alexa Murphey, Zachary

Rachel Lynn Packer, Zachary

Tamekia Shanta Ruth, Zachary

Madaline Ashleigh Tarver, Central

Julie Catherine Town, Zachary

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Annie Bickham Graves, Zachary

Layne Taylor Shelton, Zachary

 

View comments