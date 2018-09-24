New Orleans Nightmare Haunted House.^ New Orleans Nightmare Haunted House~, 319 Butterworth St. ~ — Located under the Huey P. Long Bridge, the haunted house includes a mini escape room. Recommended for ages 12 and over $19.99-$32.99. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 3; Sundays Oct. 7-28; Wednesdays Oct. 17-31; Thursdays Oct. 11-25; plus Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 29-30.
PARK-A-BOO: Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs, Metairie. Kenner North Kiwanis present 10th annual Halloween Festival for Kids, with "Boo House," Trick of Treat Street, games, activities and more. Food for purchase. 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26; 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27; 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. $8 adults, $6 12 and under. park-a-boo.com.
Boo at the Zoo, Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The Halloween event for children 12 and younger features trick-or-treat houses, a "Ghost Train," a haunted house, entertainment and more. Admission to be determined, free for children under 12 months. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-27; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. audubonnatureinstitute.org
Scout Island Scream Park: Scout Island, City Park, entrance near Marconi Drive and Harrison Avenue. The newest addition to the Crescent City fright portfolio, the park is a festival featuring three attractions, three fright zones, carnival rides and a scare-free zone for kids, including The Devil’s Swamp, Zombie Combat, Scream Factory, Cirque du Fear Fright Zone, The Horseman’s Fright Zone, Blood Bayou Fright Zone, The Kraken Beer & Spirits Pirate Club, The Paranormal Experience, carnival rides and more. For the younger set, there's a pumpkin patch, hay ride, and Scare Free Kid Zone. VIP opening Oct. 5. Dates and times vary through Nov. 3. $15-$79. scoutislandscreampark.com.
The Mortuary Strikes 12: An icon of old New Orleans, the fright factory marks a dozen years as a den of horror with self-guided tours of the former mortuary. Tickets are $30-125. Open most weekends through Nov. 3. www.themortuary.net.
Merci For the Magic Halloweek Kick off Parade: Join the Magical Businesses and Organizations of the French Quarter for the Halloween Kick Off Parade, with carts, marching clubs, walking krewes and a headless horseman to lead the way through the streets of the French Quarter, starting at Decatur and Barracks Streets at sundown. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. feelthebite.com.