Volunteer Kyla Wright, 13, cuts up dead bushes July 5 to help clean up the garden at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard in New Orleans. Volunteers of all ages gathered as part of the annual Essence Day of Service to do neighborhood clean up and help maintain the Ashe Cultural Arts Center.
