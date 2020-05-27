Myron Saul has many jobs but says what he is, is a recording artist. You only have to speak to him for a few minutes to know that’s true. However, it's not nearly enough to encompass what he does.
Myron cares about everyone around him using their own talents, and combining their work creatively so that they all win. When I ask him about himself, he talks about others — he is part of a group of creatives called Willingly Rejected (willinglyrejected.com) who support each other in the goal to create an artists infrastructure that allows unique qualities to be reinforced through group efforts. He wants to make sure I mention Ben Guidry, Courman Winters, Bryson Boutte and Fluze — we don’t usually put shout-outs in this column but there is nothing that describes Myron better than him wanting to bring others along with him.
Myron records music under the name Lucid Dreams. His latest work is called #linkinthe bayou — check it out (and buy it) on BandCamp (https://luciddreamsounds.bandcamp.com/album/linkinthebayou). I predict big things for Myron (and his friends) — the way they think is beautiful. I can’t wait to see what they do next, I know it will be creative.
What was your first job? Janitor
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake up at 7 a.m. instinctively. I’ll either go to one of my part-time jobs or begin composing some music at home. I’ll check my email and respond as needed. Around midday, I’ll usually cook and listen to whatever new music I can find. If I don’t have a session or work in the afternoon, my girlfriend and I usually will work on some design ideas for Willingly Rejected or just play kendama. By nighttime, we’re either writing or drinking wine.
What advice would you give the younger you? To truly do what you want. The development you get from action is so rewarding. Don’t ever feel intimidated when beginning a task. Knowledge is the only true currency.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The death of my cousin. In terms of perspective, it showed me how mortal we all are. In terms of ambition, it made me want to achieve my dreams both in fulfillment of him and myself. Death in many ways is the only thing that makes us alive.
What values do you live by? Respect and fairness. All my life I’ve always tried to maintain fairness in group decisions and endeavors with my family and friends. I value life and individual perspective and I feel everyone deserves the respect they show.
What do you most appreciate? Nowadays I just appreciate human interaction. Just being able to speak to my mother really can make my day. I’m trying to be more mindful and grateful everyday for life.
What is your favorite journey? Journeys on bikes in active cities is always fun. Seeing others interact while trying to navigate through landscapes is really fulfilling.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In an open room with a great sound system...or the bayou.
What living figure most inspires you? Probably my mom. After that definitely this musician named MIKE from New York. Definitely trying to either work with or meet him before the end of the year.
What was the best advice you were ever given? A teacher once told me, “it’s not enough to just like music” in regards to being a musician. I resented everything about that statement up until this past year. I now understand you have to give up a lot of your selfish pride to materialize art into the world.
What book would you tell everyone to read? My friend Hannah Lafleur just published a children’s book called "Otter and Bird." Everyone should read that.
What is the best thing about where you live? Nature. I realized over the past year how in tune I’ve always kind of been with nature. Specifically, growing up in the bayou area of Southern Louisiana I’ve always been around water. I always ran around with no shoes and played outside. I feel like the closer you are with nature the more “down to earth” you are.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Haha! Everyday is a blessing. Naturally I’m an optimist, so this part isn’t that hard. Me and my friends and family know how to party but more importantly we know how to create an environment where EVERYONE can have their fun. Fun is not exclusive.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Scientist/writer/artist
What is your motto? Create, sustain, destroy.
How would you like to be remembered? I don’t know. I really just want to do enough good in the world for me to feel comfortable leaving it. After that it’s whatever.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I try to remember how many obstacles all the great people I admire had to go through. It helps me put the long term in perspective and also I feel their strength which always a helpful boost.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Music. Love. Balance.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Fire” “Bet” “Like” “Nothing Much”
What is your favorite word? Interpolation
What do you collect? Kendamas, crystals, music.
What food could you live on for a month? Any green vegetable. Funny how I actually have to do this now!
What would you change about yourself? My height. Not seriously, but it’d be awesome to dunk a basketball whenever I want.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? It’s definitely been a mixture of characters throughout the years. Tom Sawyer, Krillin(Dragonball Z), and Huey Freeman(Boondocks).
Describe yourself in five words. Balanced, musical, Creole, conscious, love.
What is your idea of happiness? Happiness to me is love that is in constant reciprocation. Happiness to me is sunlight and water keeping organisms alive. Happiness to me is a dream. Dreams are true intentions for your reality and it doesn’t happen often but occasionally dreams will align with the reality you live in and that birth of peace and love is great happiness.
What is your favorite movie? "Waking Life."
What music defines who you are? #linkinthebayou
Who is your style icon? Jean-Michel Basquiat, Shia LeBeouf, Luka Sabbat.
What do you most regret? Doubting myself ever for any reason whatsoever.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What have you been studying? I would’ve answered “French and Spanish.”