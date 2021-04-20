FASTLane After-Hours Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine Clinic, 19900 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, offers both Hazmat and HazWoper physicals for employees that are exposed to hazardous chemicals, a news release said.
“HazMat” stands for Hazardous Materials and “HazWoper” stands for Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response. OSHA requires employees that are exposed to hazardous chemicals to have an annual hazardous waste physical for monitoring of exposure to hazardous materials.
The Hazmat and HazWoper standard applies to five distinct groups of employers and their employees, including employees who are exposed, or potentially exposed, to hazardous substances and are engaged in one of the following operations:
- Cleanup operations required by a governmental body, whether federal, state, local, or other, involving hazardous substances that are conducted at uncontrolled hazardous waste sites
- Corrective actions involving cleanup operations at sites covered by the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act of 1976
- Voluntary cleanup operations at sites recognized by federal, state, local, or other governmental body as uncontrolled hazardous waste sites
- Operations involving hazardous wastes that are conducted at treatment, storage, and disposal facilities regulated by Title 40 Code of Federal Regulations Parts 264 and 265 pursuant to RCRA, or by agencies under agreement with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to implement RCRA regulations
- Emergency response operations for releases of, or substantial threats of releases of, hazardous substances regardless of the location of the hazard
These new physicals are in addition to DOT, fit for duty, pre-employment, and retirement physicals, as well as other occupational medicine services provided by FASTLane such as pulmonary function, hair, oral fluid, breath alcohol, audiogram, vision and respirator fit tests.
HazMat and HazWoper physicals are scheduled by appointment only. Call (225) 658-4465.