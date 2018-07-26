Suspect sought in Algiers gun theft
Ranata Jackson, 37, is wanted on allegations that she stole a gun from a person in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway, in Algiers, on May 17, New Orleans police said.
Scissor strike suspect wanted
Donchell Jones, 34, is wanted on allegations that she struck a man in one of his arms with scissors during an argument in the 3800 block of South Robertson Street in the Milan neighborhood on Wednesday, New Orleans police said.
Embezzling suspect sought
New Orleans police said Thursday that Jennifer Lynn Todd, 44, is wanted on allegations that she "embezzled" a large amount of cash from an unidentified business in the French Market. The case was reported June 11, police said.
Man kidnapped boy before bike struck by car, cops say
One man has been arrested after allegedly taking a 5-year-old boy on his bike without permission before the pair was struck by a car in New Orleans East Wednesday.
Miguel Joseph, 26, was arrested and booked on counts of aggravated kidnapping and negligent injuring after the incident, which began in a courtyard in the 8500 block of Chef Menteur Highway about 5:58 p.m.
Joseph allegedly took the child on his bike without permission, then was struck by a vehicle, police said. The child suffered a laceration and was transported to an area hospital by EMS.
Joseph was located nearby and arrested, police said.
It was not specified whether Joseph and the boy were related.
Punches, shots lead to arrests, NOPD says
New Orleans police on Thursday said they jailed Rhondika Bull, 35, and Henry Tillman, 33, on allegations that Bull punched another woman and that both suspects fired guns at that woman's car as she drove away during an argument at the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and Laharpe Street in the 7th Ward on June 17. Police said they arrested the suspects in New Orleans East on Wednesday.
Goody's Cafe theft suspect sought near Gretna
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday said it is requesting the public's help in finding a woman suspected of walking into Goody's Cafe on Belle Chasse Highway near Gretna posing as a new employee and stealing cash on July 15.
The woman is believed to be in her mid-20's, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a tattoo reading "RIP Little" on her left forearm. The Sheriff's Office said she was wearing a Wendy's uniform and an orange headscarf with what appeared to be prescription eyeglasses. She provided the apparently fake name of "Keasha Baker," the Sheriff's Office said. Anyone with information can call Detective Ronald Calcagno at 504-364-5985.
Man indicted in slaying of Subway owner
A 21-year-old man sought in the shooting of a Gentilly Subway owner last November was recently arrested in California, the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office said.
Lavar Butler was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm nearly eight months after 51-year-old Adnan Alasar was fatally shot outside his restaurant in the 2100 block of Caton Street.
Butler was identified as a suspect after the Dec. 6 shooting. He was arrested in June in Los Angeles, where he remains jailed and awaiting extradition to New Orleans.
Video surveillance showed the robbery attempt and eventual shooting outside the Subway. Alasar was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Butler's bail was set at more than $1 million.
Before being implicated in Alasar's killing, Butler billed himself on social media as an independent rapper. The lyrics of one of his songs mentioned how quick he was to pull "a tool" — slang for a gun.
2 indicted for roles in Gentilly revenge killing
An Orleans Parish grand jury handed up an indictment against two men who are accused of roles in a revenge killing in Gentilly in April.
Christopher Patterson, 48, and Gerald Barnes, 29, are charged with second degree murder in connection with the Easter Sunday killing of Alfred Johnson IV. They face life imprisonment if convicted.
Authorities believe that Patterson and several family members set out to attack Johnson because they believed that Johnson had assaulted Patterson’s daughter the previous day.
Officials say that Barnes shot and hit Johnson. But Johnson returned fire and wounded a relative in Patterson’s car, authorities said.
Johnson died at a hospital.
Molotov cocktail thrower gets 10-year sentence
A 40-year-old Kenner man received a 10-year prison sentence on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to throwing a Molotov cocktail at an apartment building in LaPlace and setting fire to the structure, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans said.
The attack to which Ryan Scott pleaded guilty occurred on Aug. 13, 2017. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lance Africk.
Man shot on Frenchmen Street Wednesday evening
A man was shot on the 1400 block of Frenchmen Street about 9:40 Wednesday evening, according to a press release from New Orleans Police Department.
The man appeared to have been shot in the leg and chest, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Mid-City stabbing probed
New Orleans police reported that a man was stabbed twice while arguing with another man at the corner of South Galvez Street and Tulane Avenue about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital.
Armed robberies reported by NOPD
New Orleans police investigated robberies at gunpoint in the 3000 block of Royal Street in Bywater about 1 p.m. Wednesday and in the 7500 block of Avalon Way in New Orleans East about 6 a.m. Thursday. The victim in the first case was a 41-year-old woman, and in the second case it was a 74-year-old man.
U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RYAN SCOTT, age 40, of Kenner, was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to one count of federal arson and one count of weapon violations.
U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced SCOTT to 120 months incarceration as to each count, to run concurrently, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, SCOTT set fire to an apartment building in LaPlace, Louisiana, on August 13, 2017, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 844(i). SCOTT also possessed a destructive device, a Molotov cocktail, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 5861(d), on the same date. SCOTT threw the destructive device at a vehicle in Kenner, Louisiana, causing a fire.