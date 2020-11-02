Arts, Farmers markets
Why not start Christmas shopping at this month's open-air arts sale? It's also the 24th anniversary of the Red Stick Farmers Market, so look for special events and giveaways. Both markets run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fifth and Main streets. artsbr.org
Sunday in the Park
Taking the stage for this week's installment of the free outdoor music series will be The Original Pinettes Brass Band, New Orleans' only all-female brass band. The music starts at 2 p.m. at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, 100 Lafayette St. downtownbatonrouge.org
Tailgate theater style
Grab your lawn chairs, blankets and beverages for Red Magnolia Theatre Company's staged reading of James McClure's "Laundry and Bourbon" at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pointe-Marie Village Pavilion, 14200 River Road. $15. redmagnoliatc.org/laundryandbourbon.