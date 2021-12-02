The temperatures may look like spring, but there will definitely be a winter chill in the air this weekend as Lafayette kicks off the holiday season with two signature events.

In downtown Lafayette, the annual lighting of the tree will take place in Park International as part of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited's Merry & Bright family friendly holiday events in downtown Lafayette.

The party in the park will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., with Mayor-President Josh Guillory turning on the tree lights followed by live music from Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band on the main stage.

The park will be decked out as a winter wonderland with a grove of Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. Other activities will include photos by Exposure Selfies featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday crafts with the Children’s Museum of Acadiana and food by the Funnel Cake Factory and Cravinboudin.

Sonic Christmas Parade

Santa will make the holiday season official when he makes his annual appearance in the Sonic Christmas parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin in downtown Lafayette and end in the Oil Center. This year's parade will feature 15 floats, 10 marching bands, 12 dancing teams and the Marine Corps Band.

The beginning of the parade is a procession of military veterans and letters to Santa will be collected by elves along the parade route.

Organizers said they expect a large crowd this year because last year's parade was cancelled as a COVID precaution.