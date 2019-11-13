Terrance M. Morgan is a dancer, choreographer, motivational speaker and performer, expressing himself through urban dance. Yes, that’s impressive. But what’s more important is the way he uses what he does — to change lives.
Terrance is a lead performer with Kabuki Dancers, a group that offers performing arts in education programs in schools, libraries, and other venues where dynamic problem solving solutions are delivered through artistic expression. As he said, “Basically, I am not your ordinary guest speaker."
Terrance is charming and cool, and very real. He cares deeply about his community and knows that what he does is important. He has a way of connecting to the youth through entertainment with some serious messages. Kabuki Dancers have programs such as Never Give Up!, which focuses on achieving goals through hard work and determination, Drop the BEAT (bullying ends after talking) and Shots Fired, motivated by the surge in gun violence. They educate, motivate and inspire through entertainment and creativity.
You can find out more about Terrance and Kabuki Dancers at kabukidancers.com (and on Facebook). They will be performing Shots Fired at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club in Lafayette, Wednesday at the Boys & Girls club up the road in Washington, and Thursday at the New Iberia Boys & Girls Club. They are doing great work.
What was your first job? My first job was at a grocery store at the age of 16.
Describe a typical day in your life. I typically start my day by feeding our three chihuahuas, our cat, checking and responding to emails, then head out to do some weight training and cardio with some breakin' drills (dance).
What advice would you give the younger you? Take every opportunity given to you, never look back.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The birth of our two amazing children, Mikála, 24, and Tyrese, 19.
What values do you live by? Treat others with the same respect you would like to be given and always put in the same effort.
What do you most appreciate? My family and that I get to do what I love for a living.
What is your favorite journey? The journey of life.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? New York City.
What living figure most inspires you? My wife, Misty, of course.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Be yourself because everyone else is taken.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "5 to 28: A Story of God's Love, Power, and Redemption" by Coach Matt Deggs.
What is the best thing about where you live? Our festivals and culture.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Dancing, hanging out with my "kru" and family.
What is your motto? It doesn't take talent to hustle.
How would you like to be remembered? Someone who made a positive impact on the youth.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? It's not about falling, it's about getting up.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Health, happiness and family.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Keep Trucking.
What is your favorite word? Fresh.
What do you collect? I have old flyers from past events that I have have hosted or been a part of or associated with throughout the years.
What food could you live on for a month? Chick-fil-A or Popeyes.
What would you change about yourself? Not much, maybe wake up a little earlier to get my day started.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I guess Batman?
Describe yourself in five words. Cool, driven, dedicated, humble, family-oriented.
What is your idea of happiness? Traveling to perform or just traveling with my family to experience new things or places together.
What is your favorite movie? "Saturday Night Fever!"
What music defines who you are? Hip-hop, house music, disco, and classic funk & soul.
Who is your style icon? Hip-hop culture.
What do you most regret? Nothing at all.
What question do you wish I'd asked? How do you see my work?
What would the answer be? Kabukidancers.com.