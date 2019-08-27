BRUSLY — West Feliciana, Catholic High-Pointe Coupee and Family Christian Academy each went undefeated in pool play to highlight volleyball action at the Westside Jamboree hosted by Brusly High.
The Saints won all three games of their round-robin pool against Southern Lab (25-8), White Castle (25-7) and Plaquemine (25-20). Later in the jamboree, Catholic-PC took care of Brusly (25-17), St. John (25-22) and McKinley (25-23).
Also picking up three wins was Family Christian Academy, which defeated Baker, Thrive Academy and Cristo Rey in the last session of the jamboree.
Hard work in preseason practices paid off for the Catholic-PC.
“It's a big testimony to what we’ve been working on in practices,” Catholic-PC coach Meagan Meyers said. “The girls showed a willingness to not get upset when we were down six points to McKinley. They played unfazed and that played a big role.”
Brusly bounced back with consecutive wins after dropping its first set against the Hornets, when the Panthers fell behind early and never led in a 25-17 loss.
Against McKinley, Brusly was the team with the fast start and took a 14-2 lead in the early going. Brusly eventually led 17-6 but fell into a lull as McKinley scored the next 12 points to take an 18-17 lead.
Brusly righted itself getting a boost from Alayah Gedward’s ace and two kills by Hayleigh Harrison to close out a 25-21 win.
Brusly kept St. John at arm’s length in the Panthers third set, and never let the Eagles take the lead. St. John was as close as 21-17, but a kill by Brusly’s Alivia Hebert preceded three consecutive Eagles hitting errors allowing the Panthers to take a 25-17 win.
“We struggled a little bit with Catholic-Pointe Coupee, but the way we bounced back against McKinley and St. John definitely gives us a high to end the night,” Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet said.
One player who didn’t seem to struggle for Brusly was libero Britt Bourgoyne.
“Britt Bourgoyne was all over the court tonight,” Sarradet said. “She was our libero last year as a freshman, and that’s probably some of the best passing we’ve seen out of her.”
McKinley was inconsistent but showed flashes of its ability at times. The Panthers opened pool play with a 25-19 win over St. John before dropping close games to Brusly and Catholic-PC.
“We have a lot that we need to work on,” McKinley coach Laura Gillette said. “We did have some tough opponents but we also have some very skilled players. Once we get everything together and get back into the groove its going to be fine.”
Thrive Academy, in its first year of competition, went 1-2 in its pool. The Bulldogs lost to Baker and Family Christian before taking a 25-14 win over Cristo Rey in their final set.
“Its very exciting because this is the first season,” Thrive coach Tara Hollins said. “Its hard work though. Our girls are excited and their eager to see what varsity level play is really like.”
Results from the Westside Volleyball Jamboree at Brusly High
Pool A
West Feliciana 25, Southern Lab 8; Plaquemine 25, White Castle 9; West Feliciana 25, White Castle 7; Plaquemine 25, Southern Lab 20; Southern Lab 25, White Castle 8; West Feliciana 25, Plaquemine 20.
Pool B
St. John JV 25, Brusly JV 20; West Feliciana JV 25, McKinley JV 18; Brusly JV 25, McKinley JV 3; St. John JV 25, West Feliciana JV 13; Brusly JV 25, West Feliciana JV 7; St. John JV 25, McKinley JV 12.
Pool C
Catholic-PC 25, Brusly 17; McKinley 25, St. John 19; Brusly 25, McKinley 21; Catholic-PC 25, St. John 22; Brusly 25, St. John 17; Catholic-PC 25, McKinley 22.
Pool D
Thrive vs. Baker; Family Christian 25, Cristo Rey 20: Family Christian 25, Thrive 3; Baker 25, Cristo Rey 22; Thrive 25, Cristo Rey 14; Family Christian 25, Baker 20.