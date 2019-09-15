Lafayette area third for jobs lost
The Lafayette area has lost the third-most number of jobs among metro areas in the country from June 2014 to June 2019, a financial news website reported.
The Lafayette area lost 16,023 jobs during that five-year period, a 7.2% drop, as the area struggled during the slump in the oil industry, according to the 24/7 Wall St., a Delaware-based internet publication. The drop was behind only Casper, Wyoming, which lost 9.9% of its jobs, and the Houma-Thibodaux area, which lost 16.7% of its jobs, or more than 16,000 of its nearly 100,000 jobs.
The Lafayette area has bounced back in recent months, including a gain in 1,800 jobs from July 2018 to June 2019, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The area has posted year-over-year job gains each month in 2019, including 1,500 in June compared to June 2018 and 2,500 in May compared to May 2018.
24/7 Wall St. compared data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in metro areas over the last five years to come up with the 25 metro areas that lost the most jobs. Other Louisiana metros to make the list were Shreveport-Bossier City at 15th (3.6%) and Alexandria at 12th (3.7%).
Lafayette's LogoJET wins product awards
Lafayette-based LogoJET had three products named 2019 Product of the Year in their respective categories by the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association, company officials announced.
LogoJet, 301 Prides Crossing, won the top awards in Digital Inks, Tabletop Flatbed and UV/Latex Flatbed under $70,000 among the more than 200 entries in 72 categories.
“When I started LogoJET more than 15 years ago, my goal was to develop a better way to print on golf balls using inkjet technology,” company CEO Susan Cox said. “Since then we have grown from one desktop model to a full line of UV, Solvent and edible ink printers and can print durably on just about anything.”
The UVx40R and UVx90R printers each were awarded along with the company’s new H2UV curable inks. The printers, Cox noted, were launched in response to customer demand for more advanced printers with more durable inks, and the ink is durable with a vivid line of ink.
Printers were judged based on research and reports generated by the Sonoco Institute at Clemson University. Entries will be displayed at the inaugural Printing United show next month in Dallas, and winners will receive Product of the Year jewels in a special ceremony.
Leading Health Care opens BR office
Leading Health Care of Louisiana, a Lafayette-based in-home care company that serves elderly and disabled patients, opened an office in Baton Rouge.
It's the latest for the company, which opened on office in Opelousas in April and offices in Thibodaux and Lake Charles last year. It has begun expansion projects at its Hammond, Baton Rouge and Thibodaux offices this month that will add 65 new jobs.
The company employs 1,500 across seven offices, including its Lafayette and Pineville branches.
"Our new facilities enable us to accommodate additional staff to provide top-tier services to our clients," said company HR director Lea Boudreaux. "Additionally, the space is perfect for hosting client-centered events such as art classes through St. Pierre's Center for the Arts, our in-house art program, which is free and beneficial for our clients to participate in."
Chinese/Cajun eatery to open in Scott
A seafood restaurant will move into the 2,000-square-foot former Hot Wok location at 5539 Cameron St. in Scott, the owner said.
Ranch Seafood will be the first Chinese/Cajun restaurant in the area and offer boiled crawfish, shrimp, crabs, clams and lobster. It will also offer salads, and fried chicken and shrimp along with Chinese foods like crab rangoons, sweet and sour chicken and lo mien.
Opening date will likely be Sept. 15, and the restaurant will have 5-6 employees, the owner said.
LGH announces new mobile app
Lafayette General Health on Wednesday announced the release of Health Anywhere, a telemedicine app. Available to residents 3 and older, hospital officials say Health Anywhere is a safe, convenient way to access local providers 24/7, anywhere in Louisiana.
Patients are able to live chat with local health care providers for a flat rate of $45, before insurance. Adding to the convenience, prescriptions are sent directly to the patient’s pharmacy of choice, hospital officials said in a news release.
For those who already see a Lafayette General Health physician, their medical records will seamlessly link to their created profile and be available to their provider during their virtual visit.
“Health Anywhere connects you to a local, licensed health care provider who diagnoses you and provides a treatment plan within minutes without you ever having to leave your home or office or anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection. This service is redefining the waiting room,” said Lafayette General Health President David Callecod.
The app is free and available for download through Apple App Store and Google Play. Learn more at LGHealthAnywhere.com.
St. Landry named Chamber of the Year
The St. Landry Chamber of Commerce was named the 2019 Chamber of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives during the group’s annual conference last week.
The LACCE recognizes three top chambers of commerce organizations in the small, mid-size and large categories, based on community, organizational and professional development and are judged by chamber executives from outside Louisiana. The St. Landry chamber won the small category with an application that detailed its 100 years of service.
“This is the culmination of so many incredible experiences in our 100th year as an organization,” chamber CEO Raquella Manuel said. “We began the year with a mission and a slogan to ‘Make History.’ That is what we believe our community deserves, and we feel we have accomplished that through the very same initiatives that enabled us to receive this award.”
LACCE is the professional development organization for chambers of commerce executives and staff members in Louisiana. It equips chamber professionals with leadership development opportunities and tools to build innovative organizations.
MedXcel opens location in Youngsville
After 17 years in business, Abbeville-based occupational medicine and walk-in clinic MedXcel has opened a Youngsville location.
Located at 4401 Chemin Metairie Parkway, the 3,200-square-foot clinic replaces the previous one near Le Triomphe that closed in May. The clinic offers urgent care services and workforce medical services, including drug tests, screenings and pre-employment physicals.
"When we shut the Le Triumph location down, we operated out of Abbeville for three months," director Chad Massie said. "So we were worried our customers wouldn't come back once we reopened, but the reception's been great and everyone's coming back."
Massie said he expects more traffic and construction around that area in the near future and wanted to get in ahead of it so people will get in the habit of coming to the clinic before the construction of things like a new overpass comes.
Crawfish production meetings scheduled
The LSU AgCenter will host five crawfish meetings in south Louisiana to help producers get ready for the upcoming season.
Topics include pond management, including water and vegetation management, and how second-cropping rice affects crawfish yields.
Meetings, all at 6 p.m., include:
- Jennings: Sept. 23, Jefferson Davis Parish LSU AgCenter extension office, 1006 S. Lake Arthur Ave.
- Crowley: Sept. 25, Acadia Parish LSU AgCenter extension office, 157 Cherokee Drive.
- Ville Platte: Oct. 1, Evangeline Parish LSU AgCenter extension office, 230 Court St.
- Abbeville: Oct. 2, Vermilion Parish LSU AgCenter extension office, 1105 W. Port St.
- Raceland: Oct. 3, Lafourche Parish LSU AgCenter extension office, 115 Texas St.