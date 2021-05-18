Several local high schools have delayed graduation ceremonies because of severe flooding in the capitol region, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced Tuesday.
Graduation will be rescheduled for Liberty Magnet and Northeast high schools as well as for Northdale Superintendent’s Academy and EBR Virtual Academy.
“We understand the disappointment this will cause for our hard-working scholars and their families who have anxiously awaited this day,” EBRPSS spokeswoman Alexandra Deiro Stubbs wrote in an email this morning. “We will communicate new dates and locations for those graduation ceremonies as soon as both have been secured. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to make the best decisions possible under these unpredictable circumstances.”
School officials said they plan to release new graduation dates soon and will post any updates at ebrschools.org and @EBRPschools.