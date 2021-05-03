Check under the hood
Dads of Denham hosts a free car show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at South Park, 7510 Vincent Road, Denham Springs. Also includes games, music, food and shopping, with all proceeds going to the Denham Springs High School Athletics Department.
Get your 'Star Wars' fix
Journey through the 'Star Wars' planets, moons and star systems in LASM's original show, "The Worlds Within Star Wars," in the Irene G. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road, at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. lasm.org.
Find gift for mom
Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, opens its annual spring show, "Mid City in Bloom" from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Meet the artists, have refreshments and see if there's a piece that shouts "mom" to you. elizabethangallery.com