Gordon Russell

Russell has worked in daily newspapers since 1995, including stints at the Morgantown, West Virginia Dominion Post and the Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune. He worked at The Times-Picayune from 1999 until 2013, and was part of a team that won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. He was the paper's last city editor, a position he held for four years. He has been managing editor for investigations at The Advocate since 2013. He is a graduate of Columbia University and earned a master’s in journalism from New York University. He lives in New Orleans.