Used car dealer going in parts store
Owners of a used car dealership have bought the former Advance Auto Parts store on the Evangeline Thruway, records show.
Matt and Rebecca Rayner, owners of Acadiana Cars, bought the building at 1114 SE Evangeline Thruway recently after the auto parts retailer closed the store earlier this year.
The move will allow more visibility for the business, which the Rayners opened six years ago at 900 E. Simcoe St.
“Right now sometimes it’s hard for people to find us,” Rebecca Rayner said.
North Carolina-based Advance closed the store despite the company reporting an increase in sales during the pandemic, including 12% growth in net sales in fourth-quarter 2020 and $10 billion in net sales for the year for the first time.
The Rayners hope to open the new location in July, she said.
The move follows another dealership that also bought property on the Thruway recently. Bargain Cars bought the property at 1406 NE Evangeline Thruway last month.
Local group acquires Marcello's Lafayette
Southern Hospitality Kitchen Group, which operates four restaurants in Lafayette, has added Marcello’s Lafayette to its restaurant group.
The company, led by Charlie Goodson, Marc Krampe and Jody Ferguson, made the announcement on Facebook on Monday. The move adds a fifth restaurant to its group, which also includes Charley G’s, Social Southern Table & Bar, Pete’s and The Tap Room.
“Every time I’ve dined at Marcello’s, they have always exceeded my expectations,” said Jody Ferguson, one of Southern Hospitality’s partners. “Speaking for the entire staff of Southern Hospitality Kitchens, I am honored that the Todaros have the confidence in our management team to carry on their tradition of excellence. We are excited to work with the Marcello’s staff in continuing to provide the quality dining experience for which they have become known. “
Marcello’s, which Gene Todaro Sr. opened in 1981 at its original location, will continue its traditions as an upscale Italian eatery at 340 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite C.
“We believe Southern Hospitality Kitchens is the best way to carry Marcello’s name forward,” Gene Todaro Jr. said. “This is the one group that we trust to keep the tradition alive.”
Apartments site bought for over $1.1 million
The developers behind an 84-unit apartment complex for low- to moderate-income residents on north University Avenue have bought the property for $1.1 million, records show
The Arbours at Lafayette, which earlier this year announced the project in Lafayette but did not identify a location, purchased the 15-acre lot just south of Alcide Dominique Drive for the project, which will be co-developed by Arbour Valley Communities of Alabama and Bearing Point Properties of Baton Rouge.
The project will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units and will serve tenants making 20-80% of the area median income.
Developers received a $7.9 million Community Development Block Grant last summer from the Louisiana Housing Corp. as part of a $106 million Piggyback Mixed Income (PRIME) funding, which addresses the needs of low- to moderate-income renters affected by the 2016 flood.
Block grant funds will be leveraged with 4% low-income housing tax credits and an FHA mortgage, Arbour officials said.
“We are thrilled to receive this allocation,” said Gabe Ehrenstein, principal of Arbour Valley Communities. “The award will allow us to develop much-needed housing stock to help an area still recovering from the devastating floods of 2016.”
The complex will incorporate high-performing and energy-efficient building design and materials and will highlight healthy living and resource conservation practices. It will include a swimming pool, playground, computer and business centers, and a fitness facility.
The development is the latest in a wave of high-density construction in Lafayette, including the Garden Plaza Hotel & Convention Center that is being converted into 217 apartments, the 120-unit West Park Apartments being built next to J. Wallace James Elementary, the former Wyndham Garden Hotel on Pinhook Road that is being converted into multifamily housing and the 51-unit, three-story senior living center near the Acadiana Mall.
Leadership Institute director resigns
Ashley Mudd has resigned as executive director of the Leadership Institute of Acadiana to pursue another opportunity, One Acadiana announced.
The institute's board of directors has engaged a search committee to find Mudd’s successor, said board chair Taniecea Mallery, who will lead the process.
Mudd spent five years in the position, which oversees the Leadership Lafayette program and others as part of an effort to bring the region’s most dedicated leaders from the private, nonprofit and public sector to help create a better Acadiana.
“Since 2016, Ashley has played a critical role in the development and success of LIA, and while we will miss her and her inspiring leadership, we wish her the best of luck in her new endeavor,” Mallery said. “We want to thank her for five years of dedicated service, which involved many significant accomplishments, including: growing LIA programming to create new ways to engage participants and alumni, leading the launch of a new organizational brand, and positioning the organization for the future through the newly released strategic plan.”
UL business pitch contest winner named
Kurstin Laceky, a senior at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, won $3,000 as the top winner at the Moody Pitch Competition.
Laceky won for her business idea of Waterhem’s, a patent-pending, all-in-one portable urban chicken feeder system, in the competition put on by the Moody College of Business and the BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program, which provides services to innovative startups and works to stimulate entrepreneurship opportunities in north Louisiana.
Students first participated in a speed consulting and business development workshop online last month and then submitted pitch presentations for evaluation to determine the five finalists.
“The Moody Pitch Competition has helped me take this project further than I ever thought I would,” Laceky said. “I’m excited to connect with people and share my passion for agriculture with those who have a similar passion.”
Shelby Stewart, an MBA candidate, won second place and a cash prize of $1,000 for Tots & Tailgates LLC, a safe and portable truck bed playpen for toddlers. Darcy Fabre, also an MBA candidate, won third place and $500 for her idea, Precious Human, a DIY textile production company using local Acadian brown cotton.
The top three winners also won professional services from the Accelerator Program for six months, and the five finalists will receive scholarships to the Louisiana Startup Prize to compete for a $25,000 grand prize, as well as one year of membership to the Opportunity Machine.
“Small businesses and entrepreneurs make up 55% of all the businesses in Louisiana,” said Accelerator Program Director Dave Smith, one of the contest’s judges. “We at EAP want to support students and young entrepreneurs so they have the knowledge to really be successful when they launch a business.”
Other judges were John F. George Jr., BRF president and CEO; Brian Bolton, UL business professor and endowed chair in finance; Heidi Melancon, director of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at UL; Whitney Savoie, former marketing director at Waitr; and Missy Rogers, president of Noble Plastics.