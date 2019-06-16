Paiton McKinley Smith
- Daughter of Mr. Patrick Smith and Ms. Tracy Lynn Henderson
- Attending St. Katherine Drexel Preparatory School
Dance figures prominently in the life of Miss Paiton McKinley Smith, in her idea of a perfect day, in school and in recreation.
"A perfect day for me would be all dance, all day, every day," she notes. "That's my peace."
A life of movement seems to be on her wish list as she hopes to pursue a degree in sport therapy.
At St. Katherine Drexel, she is a member of the dance team, as well as the volleyball team.
Paiton is also a dancer and summer camp counselor at the Passion Dance Center, a member of the Golden Hearts Dance team and a 12-year graduate of the Deirdre's School of Dance. She is a dance coach for the mini dance team and a volunteer at the Benjamin Foundation summer camp.
She has also completed the Xavier University of Louisiana Biostar Program.
She will be presented as a debutante of the season at the 2020 Carnival ball of the Young Men Illinois Club.