Heavenly noise Dec 12, 2018 - 7:15 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now The Schola Cantorum of Saint Joseph Seminary College performs. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Schola Cantorum musician Benjamin Frederick contributes to the performance. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Schola Cantorum of Saint Joseph Seminary College shared their talents Dec. 1 during a free concert of sacred music, 'Mystical Songs and Heavenly Sounds,' at the Abbey Church in Covington. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Acts of the Legislature | Public Notices Unclaimed Property | Election Results