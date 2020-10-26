State Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle crash on Scenic Highway Monday night that happened shortly before 6 p.m.; one of the vehicles had been fleeing from a pursuit by Pointe Coupee Sheriff's deputies, a State Police spokesperson said.
Two people were killed in the crash and three others, including an infant, were injured, Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
At 9 p.m., State Police were working to get Scenic Highway, where the accident occurred near Old Rafe Meyer Road, reopened, Scrantz said.
This is a developing story.