TUESDAY 14
BMC —^ Mojo Shakers, 5; Dapper Dandies, 8; White Tie Affair, 11
Bombay Club —^ Matt Lemmler, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Joe Krown, 7
Check Point Charlie —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels, 7
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Chip Wilson, 5:30; Sarah Quintana & John Fohl, 8
Columns Hotel —^ John Rankin, 8
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Mark Coleman & Todd Duke, 9
Gasa Gasa —^ Kraus, NOLIFE, Proud/Father, 9
House of Blues —^ Attila, 6
The Jazz Playhouse —^ The James Rivers Movement, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Jason Bishop, 8:30
Little Gem Saloon —^ Joe Goldberg Trio, 7:30
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Mark Carroll, 8
Old U.S. Mint —^ Down on Their Luck Orchestra, 2
SideBar —^ Simon Lott & Dave Cappello Percussion Jungle, 9
****Smoothie King Center —^ J. Cole, Young Thug, 7
The Starlight —^ Joe Welnick, 7; DJ Fayard, 10
WEDNESDAY 15
Ace Hotel, 3 Keys —^ Maggie Belle Band, Loose Willis, 9
BMC —^ The Tempted, 5; Yisrael, 8
Check Point Charlie —^ T Bone Stone & the Happy Monsters, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Mark Carroll & Friends, 6; Alvin Youngblood Hart, 8
Circle Bar —^ The Iguanas, 7; Burning Itch, 9:30
Columns Hotel —^ Andy Rogers, 8
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Carl Leblanc, 9:30
Gasa Gasa —^ Dos Santos, Los Po-Boy-Citos, 9
House of Blues (The Parish) —^ Rico Nasty, 7; Jet Lounge, 11
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Michael Watson, 7:30
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Tim Robertson, 8:30
Little Gem Saloon —^ Kennedy Kuntz & Men of the Hour, 7:30
Marigny Brasserie & Bar —^ Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band, 7
New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint —^ Oscar Rossignoli, 2
****One Eyed Jacks —^ Corrosion of Conformity, Mothership, Heavy Temple, 8
Santos Bar —^ Swamp Moves feat. Russell Welch Quartet, 10
SideBar —^ Phil Degruy's 17-String Theory, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Uptown Jazz Orchestra, 8
The Starlight —^ Shawn Williams, 8; Ron Hotstream & the Mid-City Drifters, 10
Three Muses —^ Leslie Martin, 5; Schatzy, 7
THURSDAY 16
BMC —^ Ainsley Matich & Broken Blues, 5; Andre Lovett Band, 8; Kennedy Kuntz, 11
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Gumbo Cabaret, 5; Tom McDermott & Aurora Nealand, 8
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Kermit Ruffins, 6
Check Point Charlie —^ The Hubcap Kings, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Phil DeGruy, 6; Greazy Alice, The Rubilators, 8
Circle Bar —^ Dark Lounge with Rik Slave, 7; Mojo After Dark feat. Slickback Jacques, Them and Other, 9
d.b.a. —^ Henri Herbert, 7; Deltaphonic, 10
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Todd Duke Trio, 9:30
Gasa Gasa —^ The Painted Hands, Baby Boy Bartels & the Boys, Kuwaisiana, 9
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Brass-A-Holics, 8:30
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Beth Patterson, 8:30
Le Bon Temps Roule —^ The Soul Rebels, 11
Little Gem Saloon —^ Ingrid Lucia, 7:30
Monkey Board —^ Jazzman Band, 5
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Nattie, Brown Kid, 8
New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint —^ Ranger Jon Beebe, 2
Old Point Bar —^ Bruce Tyner Trio, 9
SideBar —^ David Bandrowski, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Jason Marsalis & the 21st Century Trad Band, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Singer-Songwriter Shindig feat. Lynn Drury, Amanda Walker, 8
Three Muses —^ Arsene DeLay, 8
Tipitina's —^ Freddie McGregor feat. Chino McGregor, 9
The Willow —^ Rebirth Brass Band, 9
FRIDAY 17
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Margherita, 8
BMC —^ Lifesavers, 3; Le Bon Temps, 5; JAM Brass Band, 9, La Tran-K Latin Band, midnight
The Bayou Bar —^ Crossing Canal, 7
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Cricket & the 2:19, 6; Swinging Doors, 9
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ The Pinettes Brass Band, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Javier Gutierrez Duo, 7
Check Point Charlie —^ Rubilators, 4; Cardboard Cowboy, 8; Alpha Rhythm, 11
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Michael Pearce, 6; Gal Holiday, 8
Circle Bar —^ Natalie Mae, 7
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, 10
Gasa Gasa —^ Bit Brigade (Mega Man II and Castlevania tribute), Glitch Black, 10
House of Blues —^ NOLA Rocks feat. Akadia, The Hail Mercy, Event Horizon, First Fracture, The Fixers, 7
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Alicia Blue Eyes Renee, 7:30
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Vali Talbot, 5
Le Bon Temps Roule —^ Joe Krown, 7
Little Gem Saloon —^ John Mooney & Marc Stone, 7:30
Monkey Board —^ Jason Neville Funky Soul Band, 8
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Damn Hippies, 7; Aleah Hyers, 9
Oak —^ Tom Leggett, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Truman Holland & the Back-Porch Review, 9:30
Rivershack Tavern —^ Kennedy Kuntz & the Men of the Hour, 9
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Bucktown All-Stars, 9:30
Santos Bar —^ Real Cool Trash with DJ Josh Lee Hooker, The Rockin' Rollenes, 9
SideBar —^ Glenn Hartman & Friends, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Ellis Marsalis Trio feat. Cristien Bold, 8 & 10
Southport Hall (Deck Room) —^ In Stereo, 8
Southport Hall —^ Gradu, 9
The Starlight —^ Bobbi Rae, 8
Three Muses —^ Royal Roses, 5:30; Doro Wat Jazz, 9
****Tipitina's —^ Foundation Free Fridays feat. Billy Iuso & the Restless Natives, Motel Radio, 10
SATURDAY 18
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Bobby Ohler, 8
BMC —^ Abe Thompson & Doctors of Funk, 3; Willie Lockett & Blues Krewe, 6; Dysfunktional Bone, 9
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Ukelele School of New Orleans, 4; The Royal and Dumaine Hawaiians, 6; Asylum Chorus, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Geovane Santos Trio, 7
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Papa Mali, 8
Circle Bar —^ Black Hole Kids, Radiant Knife, Crossed, Romasa, Ekumen, 9
d.b.a. —^ New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings, 7; Hot 8 Brass Band, 11
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Charlie Dennard Trio, 10
Gasa Gasa —^ The Painted Hands, Hydra Plane, Midriff, 10
House of Blues —^ Bamboleo (latin night), midnight
Jazz National Historical Park —^ Steel Pans with Reynold Kinsale, 2
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Nayo Jones Experience, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Patrick Cooper, 5; Hurricane Refugees, 9
Little Gem Saloon —^ Little Freddie King, 7
Monkey Board —^ Big Al & the Heavyweights, 7
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Clint Kaufmann, Dr. Lo & Loyola's Finest, 7
Oak —^ Amanda Ducorbier, 9
Old Point Bar —^ Maid of Orleans, 9:30
One Eyed Jacks —^ Heat Is On feat. The Scorpedos, 9
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ The Topcats, 9:30
Santos Bar —^ FTPA with Phantom Fiction, DJs Eugene Ouiblette and Mykhell, 10
****SideBar —^ Marc Stone, Lilli Lewis, Dr. Jimbo Walsh, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ The Organic Trio feat. Brian Seeger, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ The Molly Ringwalds, 8
The Starlight —^ Shawan Rice, 7
Three Muses —^ Chris Christy, 5; Shotgun Jazz Band, 9
****Tipitina's —^ Leo Nocentelli, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone (Meters tribute), 10
SUNDAY 19
BMC —^ Foot & Friends, 3; Joy Orleans, 7; Moments of Truth, 10
Bar Redux —^ Toby O'Brien & Friends, 9
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Nattie Sanchez Songwriter Circle, 4; Steve Pistorius Quartet, 7
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ The Wizz, 6
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Justin Molaison, 5:30
Circle Bar —^ Micah & Marlin, 7; Swear Tapes, Killer Dale, Lawn, 9
d.b.a. —^ The Palmetto Bug Stompers, 6; Brasinola, 10
DMac's Bar & Grill —^ Kennedy Kuntz & Vincent Marini, 7
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Armand St. Martin, 9
Gasa Gasa —^ Frederick the Younger, Rebel Roadside, 9
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Germaine Bazzle, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Will Dickerson, 8:30
Old Point Bar —^ Tres Bien, 3:30
One Eyed Jacks —^ Marina Orchestra, 9
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ The Bounty Reunion feat. Harvey Jesus & Fire, 4
Santos Bar —^ High Command, Dire Hatred, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ James Evans (album release), 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Dile Que Nola (latin night), 7
Three Muses —^ Raphael et Pascal, 5; Linnzi Zaorski, 8
MONDAY 20
BMC —^ LC Smoove, 5; Lil Red & Big Bad, 7; Paggy Prine & Southern Soul, 10
Bombay Club —^ David Doucet, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ A2D2 feat. Arsene DeLay & Antoine Diel, 6
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Charlie Dennard Organ Trio feat. Doug Belote, Todd Duke, 8
d.b.a. —^ Cha Wa, 10
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ John Fohl, 9
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Ed Perkins Jazz Band, 8
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Edward Moseley, Haley Haerr-Hartmann, Bobby Broussard, 8
SideBar —^ Instant Opus Improvised Series, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Charmaine Neville Band, 8
The Starlight —^ Free Jambalaya Jam feat. Joshua Benitez Band, 8
Three Muses —^ Bart Ramsey, 5