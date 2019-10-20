Parish Brewing's Pure Tropics wins gold medal
Parish Brewing Co. won a gold medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition, for its Pure Tropics beer earlier this month.
The GABF, presented by the Brewers Association, recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States with gold, silver and bronze medals awarded at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The competition featured 107 beer categories with 9,497 beers entered from 2,295 breweries representing all 50 states, company officials announced.
Parish Brewing won in the Emerging India Pale Ale beer-style category and was the only Louisiana brewery to win a medal. Pure Tropics, a massively dry-hopped, pulpy, wet, and juicy IPA conditioned on mango, pineapple, and pink guava purée.
Parish is the second-largest brewery in Louisiana.
Broussard chamber to offer leadership course
The Broussard Chamber of Commerce, with the support of COX Business, will launch next spring Relance Acadie, a program to develop a long-term vision to revitalize rural and suburban areas in the seven-parish area.
The program will seek emerging leaders from the area whose strong focus will be on maintaining alignment with overarching regional economic development goals, chamber president and CEO Stacy Romero said. Chamber and economic development officials will focus on making a positive impact on the economy while offering opportunities for leaders to grow professionally.
The program will launch in March and will consist of monthly sessions held from March through November, Romero said. The program is not similar to other leadership programs in the area but would be ideal for graduates of those programs to enroll, she said.
Enrollment is limited to 25. To apply, contact the Broussard Chamber of Commerce by phone at (337) 837-6001 or email at members@broussardchamber.net.
Hotel on Evangeline Thruway sold for $1.5 million
A Denham Springs-based company has bought the La Quinta Inn on the Evangeline Thruway for $1.5 million, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
SSRP Investments, which lists Rajesh Patel, Amit Patel and Snehal Patel as managers on the secretary of state's website, bought the 140-room hotel at 2100 NE Evangeline Thruway earlier this month.
The buy comes after the group bought a La Quinta Inn on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge for $2.5 million also this month, earlier reports show.
CorePoint Lodging was the seller for both properties. The Irving, Texas-based company, which reported a net loss of $19 million in the second quarter, had 27 hotels under contract to be sold, which could generate over $100 million by the end of the year, according to company documents.
CorePoint owns 313 hotels in 41 states.
The Lafayette hotel was a Ramada Inn before being remodeled and rebranded as a La Quinta Motor Inn in 1985, court records show.
Lafayette Jewelers to leave Moss Street for Louisiana Ave. location
Lafayette Jewelers will leave its Moss Street location for a spot in the Stirling Lafayette shopping center off Louisiana Avenue next month, the owner said.
Owner Mike Calcote cited the increased visibility of the space just off Interstate 10 as the reason for moving the business he first opened at 3803-B Moss St. in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in 2013. He will move into a 1,423-square-foot space behind Ulta that formerly housed the Bon FroYo, according to a Stirling spokesman.
While the Evangeline Plaza remains mostly full, Calcote noted the new location will give his store more visibility. He hopes to open at the new location the second week of November.
“It’s not that (the center) is going down,” he said. “It’s that the other place has a thousand more people that will see my business. That’s it. I will get more traffic from people already in the shopping center shopping. I don’t get that here. People have to know where I am to have to find me.”
The Evangeline Plaza has been without an anchor tenant since Winn-Dixie closed there in June 2017 as part of a closure of three underperforming Louisiana stores, according to an earlier report. It came after the company closed a number of stores in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast.
Evangeline Plaza is owned by a New Jersey-based company, EMJM Evangeline Holdings Inc.
It’s the latest move in a legacy business of sorts in Lafayette. Calcote was a longtime employee of the Hallmark store, which was owned by Ison Fontenot and his wife for 43 years and housed in the Northgate Mall, he said.
Once the Fontenots retired, he took over the business and moved it to its current location and brought along former store manager Soundra Rivero, now his sales manager. The store was once one of seven jewelers at the Northgate Mall, he said.
Realtor Mike Immel with Trahan Realty brokered the deal.