The Metro Council approved a 3% pay raise for Baton Rouge police officers Tuesday, an increase Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called a "first step" in closing the salary gap between BRPD and peer agencies.

Baton Rouge police officers are some of the lowest paid in the region. The 3% raise will take effect before the end of the year and bring starting pay for the city's officers to $34,986 annually once they've graduated from the academy and have spent six months on the job.

The council approved the measure alongside the 2021 municipal budget, which includes $664 million in dedicated funds to cover debt, benefits and pension payments, and $318 million in general funds to cover operating expenses.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

BRPD reorganization, pay increase reignite battles between police chief and union leaders After years of public sparring and infighting, conflicts between the Baton Rouge police chief and leadership of the BRPD union are unfolding o…