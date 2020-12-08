New Orleans police stock

The Metro Council approved a 3% pay raise for Baton Rouge police officers Tuesday, an increase Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called a "first step" in closing the salary gap between BRPD and peer agencies. 

Baton Rouge police officers are some of the lowest paid in the region. The 3% raise will take effect before the end of the year and bring starting pay for the city's officers to $34,986 annually once they've graduated from the academy and have spent six months on the job.

The council approved the measure alongside the 2021 municipal budget, which includes $664 million in dedicated funds to cover debt, benefits and pension payments, and $318 million in general funds to cover operating expenses.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. 

