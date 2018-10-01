WASHINGTON – Nine congressmen have formed a caucus was formed on Capitol Hill to work on extending Interstate 14 from Texas through central Louisiana and Mississippi, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham announced Monday.
“Expanding I-14 would give many communities throughout central Louisiana with direct interstate access, which will lead to more economic growth,” Abraham said in a press release. He is working with Texas Congressman Brian Babin, R-Woodville.
The proposed I-14 would run between Midland, Texas, to Laurel, Mississippi.
The corridor begins in west Texas. The first 25-mile section of I-14 from Killeen and Fort Hood to I-35 at Belton already has been added to the Interstate Highway System.
HR 6111 would bring portions of La. Hwy. 8, La. Hwy. 28 and U.S. Hwy 84 into the I-14 corridor through Leesville, Fort Polk, Alexandria, Pineville and Vidalia where it would cross the Mississippi River.
In Mississippi, I-14 it would follow US Hwy. 84 east from Natchez to Brookhaven and then to Laurel where it would terminate at I-59.
The bill is currently pending before the U.S. House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee.