A demonstration crawfish pond, livestock and nature walks are featured at AGMAGIC ON THE RIVER at St. Bernard Parish's Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Highway, Violet merauxfoundation.org. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Starring the 10 turtles that live in the Brennan's New Orleans fountain, the restaurant's TURTLE PARADE starts on wagons at 510 Bienville St. and ends with a courtyard scramble at 417 Royal St. 11 a.m. Saturday.
Shop and sip for the CHAMPAGNE STROLL on Magazine Street, with more than 100 participating businesses offering sparkling wine, art and trunk shows. magazinestreet.com. 5 p.m. Saturday.