champagne stroll

Get your feet onto Magazine Street for the annual Champagne Stroll, an evening of bubbles and baubles, gallery openings and dinners along the historic shopping corridor, sponsored by the Magazine Street Merchants Association. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, enjoy live music, champagne and more along Magazine Street. magazinestreet.com.

 Advocate file photo

A demonstration crawfish pond, livestock and nature walks are featured at AGMAGIC ON THE RIVER at St. Bernard Parish's Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Highway, Violet merauxfoundation.org. 10 a.m. Saturday.

Starring the 10 turtles that live in the Brennan's New Orleans fountain, the restaurant's TURTLE PARADE starts on wagons at 510 Bienville St. and ends with a courtyard scramble at 417 Royal St. 11 a.m. Saturday.

