The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has released its 2022-23 hunting regulations pamphlet online at the LDWF website at www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations.
The pamphlet contains hunting rules, regulations and season dates for the 2022-23 season, including hunting information on LDWF’s Wildlife Management Areas and Louisiana’s federal lands. It also contains information on the agency's new licensing process and fees.
Printed copies of the pamphlets should be available in late August at LDWF offices throughout the state and at vendors where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
This season’s regulation pamphlet also has season schedules for the state’s 10 deer hunting areas and major changes for the 2022-23 season.