Deryn Anaya Patin
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darren A. Patin
• Attending Benjamin Franklin High School
Miss Deryn Anaya Patin delves deeply into literature for the reasons she finds "Catcher in the Rye" her favorite novel.
"The complex character of Holden Caulfield allows for a deep analysis of character psychology as well as individual interpretations of the symbols within the novel," she notes. "It opened my eyes and gave me a new and insightful appreciation for literature and a much deeper appreciation for psychoanalytic reading and writing." And then there's the location for the novel, New York, one of her favorite cities.
But Ryn, as she is known to family and friends, hopes the next big step in her future takes her to the other coast, California, to attend Stanford University to work toward a medical degree.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darren A. Patin. Her mother is the former Chanttell McConduit.
At Ben Franklin, Ryn is a cheerleader and member of the French, Drama and German clubs. She has received the National French Award and the Pre-Calculus Honors Award.
In past Carnival seasons, she has been a page and a princess in the ball of the Young Men Illinois Club.
She will be presented this year as a debutante of the season at the Original Illinois Club ball.