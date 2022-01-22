Between the ages of 16 and 38, I lived in 17 different homes in 12 cities, seven states and three countries. That on-the-go streak came to an end when we moved to Lafayette. Though we’ve had two different homes here, we’ve lived in our current home for almost 17 years — and, we’ve loved it.
I’ve never lived in a place I’ve loved more.
However, in December, a new opportunity came knocking at my door.
I had been thinking of winding down rather than revving up, but this chance seemed like the stars were aligning. My husband and I decided that taking it would work well for our family. So, last week, I became the features editor for The Advocate, and we are moving to Baton Rouge — which means I’ll be leading a team of reporters to cover food, dining, the arts, culture, music, travel, health, fitness and more.
Plus, I get to work in a newsroom again — and use the graduate degree I’ve been working to earn.
Once we made the decision to accept the job and move to Baton Rouge, initially, I was hit with melancholy. I was focused on the things I would miss — the people, the view of the Vermilion River out my window and the general comfort that comes with knowing a place well.
I’ve spent the better part of the past week in Baton Rouge. Being there and not knowing my way around or where to go for whatever I needed reminded me of how much I love being in a new place. It reminded me of all those moves I made between the ages of 16 and 38.
Even though Baton Rouge isn’t far from where I’ve been living for 20 years and I’ve visited many time, it is a different place and a place I don’t know well — yet. Every new place offers the chance to learn, to explore, to find the special things and the special people. Knowing that I’ve been down that road, metaphorically speaking, so many times before heartened my perspective.
I’ve advised others on how to move to new places and find their people. I’ve told them to make a point to go to at least one different restaurant every week for the first year. I’ve told them to read the paper and do the things — to find the interesting events and go do them. I’ve told them to join things — clubs, gyms, churches. Basically, I’ve told them to put themselves out there to become a part of the community.
Of course, when you do that, you fall in love a little bit, and anyone who has ever done it can verify that leaving a place and people you’ve fallen in love with is, without question, the most difficult aspect of moving.
I can’t focus on leaving. If living in so many places has taught me anything, it’s that keeping up with the people I care about is not only possible, but it’s the approach I’ve chosen to take.
As I found myself learning and exploring, that feeling of excitement of being in a new place came rushing back. First impressions and those initial days, meals and people have stayed with me from every home I’ve ever had.
I know these early days make a difference. I met one of my dearest friends in Lafayette because I drove down a road and saw a sign that intrigued me. The second time I drove down that road and saw the same sign, I stopped — and made a friend. That was 20 years ago. That one friend has introduced me to countless other friends. We’ve enjoyed hundreds of meals and laughed and cried together.
I realize that one person I meet will lead to another and another, creating so many possibilities for magic. I am comforted in knowing that some of the paths I take in the near future, and perhaps some of the steps I've already taken, will lead to new, beautiful friendships and experiences. Here's to the adventure!