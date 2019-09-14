Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave., has adoptable cats and dogs of every age, size and breed. CAA is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Adoptable pets also can be found at off-site locations. Directions and pet photos are provided at caabr.org. Before adoption, all animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped for identification and fully vaccinated, including a rabies certificate. Volunteer and foster help is always welcome. For information, visit the website or Facebook page, or call (225) 408-5360.