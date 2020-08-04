GONZALES — Rescue Alliance Louisiana Pet Food needs donations and sponsors, a news release said.
The release said demand for food assistance is rising at an extraordinary rate as the group is running short of food and volunteers. The group serves Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes
Demand for food increased at least threefold in the past two months. The pet food bank has given out over 25,000 pounds of pet food through a coronavirus emergency grant by Alley Cat Allies, Tractor Supply of Gonzales and Rescuebank. It now needs help to restock.
Rescue Alliance is asking people to drop off donations of dry cat and dog food and cat litter so that it can offer support to other pet owners who might be struggling economically.
Donations can be dropped at Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, 38432 W. Airline Drive; Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs, 25353 S. Walker Road; and Petsmart of Gonzales, 40451 Lowes Ave.
People can also donate to the groups Amazon Charity List at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/498T8JYW2OKU.
To become a sponsor, visit donorbox.org/friends-of-rescue-alliance-corporate-sponsor.
To host a donation drive visit form.jotform.com/201587049578164.