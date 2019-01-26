The Legion of Mars staged its annual Carnival ball in the Empire Ball Room of the Hyatt Regency New Orleans Friday.
Guests were summoned to the ball with invitations depicting images of a Roman legionnaire and Primus, the king. The artwork was continued on the program with recognition of the court and special honors to veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and Purple Heart recipients.
The tableau depicted the armed forces tradition of the mixing of the “grog” with different branches of the U.S. military adding to a regimental punch bowl. Included in the ceremony were Army Col. Ronda Sutton, of Olympia, Washington, Louisiana National Guard Col. Thomas Turner and Lt. Col. Kelly Gandy, absent from the 2019 ball all due to deployment overseas.
Additionally, the krewe and members of the National World War II Museum’s volunteer re-enactors re-creating battle scenes from Pearl Harbor and Midway. The highlight was symbolic the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima on Mount Saribachi.
Reigning as queen of the court was Miss Holly Kathryn Alvendia, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfredo Jesus Alvendia. A graduate of Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, Alabama, her majesty is pursuing a major in neuroscience/pre-medicine from New York University where she is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation. She has studied abroad in Sydney, co-written an article in the Neuroscience Bulletin and will travel to Honduras as part of a medical brigade, and working with Alzheimer’s/dementia and muscular dystrophy programs.
Maids in the court were Misses Isabel Catherine Gibson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Clyde Oakley; Katherine Quealy and Grace Farnsworth Schaumburg, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Seth Holden Schaumburg; Savannah Rose Dominique, daughter of Mr. Shaun Edward Dominique and Ms. Jennifer Ferrara Dominque; Nikki Lynne Phillips, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hayward Genard Phillips; Tia Iman Grant, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Doran Michael Fernandez; Grace Elizabeth Babin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ovide Babin Jr.; Alyssa Anne Marie Aldrete, daughter of Ms. Brandy Anne Marie Bentel; Meredith Elise Black, daughter of Major and Mrs. Timothy Black; and Jayden Elizabeth Guercio, daughter of Ms. Roni Knaps Guercio and the late Mr. John Joseph Guercio.
Princesses to their majesties were Misses Eleanor Marie Black, daughter of Major and Mrs. Black; Olivia Lynn Morrish, daughter of Mr. Stuart Raymond Morrish and Ms. Roni Knaps Guercio; Presleigh Lynn Ellen Stewart, daughter of Mr. Michael Ross Stewart and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Newport Shirer; and Arabella Acheeana Tucker, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Anthony Tucker.
Pages in the court were Masters Noah James Alvendia, son of retired Air Force Lt. Col. Roderick Alvendia and Ms. Jessica Alvendia; Tristan Joseph Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Keith James Brown; Evan Louis and Christian Emile Offner, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Kurt Alan Offner; Duncan Ardist and Roman Darington Conner, sons of Capts. Alan Ardist Connor and Charlotte Rigsby Connor; Zachary Thomas and Nicholas Joseph Friloux, sons of Col. and Mrs. Thomas Charles Friloux; Roman Gabriel Alvendia, son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Ivan Alvendia; and Eduardo Robert delCastillo III, son of Mr. and Mrs. delCastillo Jr.
An empty table was set at the ball to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and were killed and missing in action.
Honored were veterans in attendance, including Army Capt. Jack Emerson, a pilot in World War II; Army Sgt. George Mazzeno, a Purple Heart recipient in World War II; Navy Lt. Les Cromwell, who served in Korea; Army Maj. John Messina, who served in Vietnam; Army Nurse Corp. 1st Lt. Annette M. Messina, Vietnam; Navy Rear Adm. James Olson, Vietnam; Army Sgt. Raymond J. Schaub, Vietnam; and Army Sgt. George Villanueva, a Purple Heart recipient in Vietnam.
Purple Heart recipients whose service was honored were Louisiana Army National Guard Lt. Col. William W. Saint, Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew Turner, Army Capt. James J. Hebert, Marine Forces Reserve Sgt. Maj. Benny Benton, and Marine Corps Sgt. Brody Matherne.
Additionally, the legion honored the Gold Star Family of Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 George Wayne Griffin Jr., Mrs. Becky Beauvais Griffin and their daughter, Marianne L. Bozovic.
Distinguished guests included U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond; retired Marine Corps Col. Terry Ebbert, director of Homeland Security of New Orleans; Maj. Gen. Bradley and Mrs. Tammy James, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North and Marine Forces North; Coast Guard Rear Adm. Paul and Dr. Mary Thomas, commander of the 8th Coast Guard District; Maj. Gen. Steven and Susanne Ainsworth, commanding general, of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command; Gregg Habel, executive director of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North; Louisiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Rodney and Monica Painting, assistant adjutant general; Army Brig. Gen. John and Jill Dunlap III, assistant adjutant general; Navy Capt. Anthony F. and Tricia Scarpino, commanding officer, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans; Army Sgt. Major Richard R. Anderson, command sergeant major, 377th Theater Sustainment Command; Marine Forces Master Chief Ryan Strack, command master chief Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North; and Navy Master Chief Billy Mason, installation command master chief Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans.
Mrs. Jeanne Demarest Schaumburg served as general chairman of the ball and court committee, assisted by vice chairman Mesdames Amy Collins Fontenot and Diane Truax, Ms. Jennifer Ferrara Dominque, Michelle Phillips and Rochelle Fernandez. The chairman of the reception committee and floor committee was retired Navy Capt. William M. Turner.
The Legion of Mars honors those who have and continue to serve. The members are U.S. military, reservists and members of the National Guard as well as veterans and their families and friends of the military. All five branches of the armed forces are represented in the krewe as well as membership in nearly all of the major veterans service organizations.