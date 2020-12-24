Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory echoed the sentiments of Louisiana football fans Wednesday when he issued a proclamation declaring the Ragin' Cajuns champions of the Sun Belt Conference.
Officially, the team was declared co-champion with Coastal Carolina after the Dec. 19 championship game between the two was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in Coastal's program.
"We the people of Lafayette recognize our beloved Ragin' Cajuns football team as the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions," the proclamation reads. "The Cajuns made all of these accomplishments despite facing unprecedented adversity this season, including multiple natural disasters and a global pandemic, all thanks to the firm leadership of Coach Billy Napier and his staff."
Guillory also presented head coach Billy Napier with a key to the city.
The No. 17 ranked Cajuns flew to Conway, South Carolina, on Dec. 17 hoping to win the championship outright and avenge their only loss of the season, which occurred at home against No. 13 Coastal, in a game that saw a number of Cajuns starters out because of COVID-19 exposure. The championship game was canceled Dec. 18 when coastal announced an assistant coach had tested positive.
The Cajuns head next to Dallas to face the University of Texas-San Antonio in the ServPro First Responder Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.