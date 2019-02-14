UL Police are working with local law enforcement to help identify and locate a man who was reported following women at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 near the UL Lafayette campus on St. Mary Boulevard, KATC reported.
He is described as a white male with a crew cut who is about 6 feet tall and between 25 and 35 years old. He was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack containing a baseball bat.
Anyone with information or who sees a person matching this description should contact ULPD at (337)482-6447.
Former St. Martinville police officer sentenced to 9 years in prison
The former St. Martinville Police Department officer who was convicted in November of four felony counts, which include a civil rights violation for using excessive force against a suspect, was sentenced today to nine years in prison by a federal judge.
Codi Dodge, 36, was sentenced to 108 months in prison on one count of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law, one count of Filing a False Report and one count of Tampering with a Victim Witness or Informant.
Dodge was also sentenced to serve 60 months in prison for one count of Conspiracy to Tamper with a Witness and Make False Reports.
Dodge served as the Deputy Chief of Investigations at the SMPD in 2016 when he was charged with physically assaulting two individuals and then working to cover his tracks by filing false reports, destroying evidence and trying to convince his fellow officers to help with the obstruction efforts.
Lafayette Parish home cleared after report of bomb
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies cleared a home on Burbank Road near Duson on Thursday after investigating a report of a bomb.
A spokesman said a woman called to report that she was afraid her son had a bomb. Deputies searched the home but did not find a bomb, the spokesman said.
One person in the home had an outstanding warrant and has been arrested, deputies say.
Police warn of Iberia phone scam
Iberia Crime Stoppers is warning the public to be on the alert for recent phone scams attempts.
The New Iberia Police Department has received several complaints concerning possible phone scams being attempted.
“We would like to remind all resident to be suspicious of any telephone calls claiming they have won money or any other prizes,” said Captain John Babin. “They should not give out any personal or financial information to anyone over the phone. If you have been the victim of a scam, contact the Police Department as soon as possible.”