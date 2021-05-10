ST. FRANCISVILLE — A public hearing Monday on the West Feliciana Parish government’s budgets for the coming fiscal year turned into a discussion on problems it faces because of the coronavirus pandemic, poor weather and equipment problems.
Parish President Kenny Havard told the Parish Council that parish workers have repaired nine bridges “that haven’t been touched in years,” started working on a backlog of road maintenance issues and bought and repaired equipment to tackle some needed projects.
Havard was responding to complaints from Councilman Melvin Young, who said he has seen people pulled off maintenance work, such as cutting roadside branches with a boom mower, to drive trucks or do other jobs.
“You shouldn’t have to pull people off a job,” Young said.
Havard said roadside tree limb and grass cutting is behind because workers were unable to run that equipment during the height of the pandemic.
He also said his workforce is down by five people.
“We have had people not working. They are not here,” Havard said. “We don’t run an employment agency in this parish any more."
Havard defended his administration's productivity.
“In the last year and a half, we’ve done $30 million in projects. When’s the last time we did $30 million of work?” he asked Young.
Young noted that some of the work was federally funded because of the 2016 floods.
The parish now has a stable funding source for its Road and Bridge Fund, a half-cent sales tax that the parish hospital once collected but gave up.
Havard had mentioned possibly using the sales tax revenues to sell bonds to pay for a massive public works program. But he said Monday he has backed away from that idea.
He said the parish should receive a large amount of federal pandemic relief money that could be used to tackle some of the worst road issues instead of paying interest on a bond issue.
Young voted against the budgets for the fiscal year year that begins July 1, and also voted against ordinances setting parish property tax rates for 2021 and changes to the parish personnel manual.
The property tax rates are 3.57 mills for general parish operations, 8.89 mills for roads, bridges, parks and parish buildings, 1 mill for the health unit, animal control, mosquito abatement and parish coroner, 1.5 mills for the parish library and 0.5 mills for the hospital.