ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Election day is Saturday.

Presidential primaries will be on the ballot in all parishes, and races for party representatives are being held in some parishes.

The election had been set for the spring but was delayed because of the risk posed by the novel coronavirus.

Sample ballots are available at the website of the Louisiana Secretary of State's office.

The following local races and propositions are on the ballot in East and West Feliciana parishes, according to the Secretary of State:

D = Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

O = Other party

N = No party listed

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Democratic Party

Michael Bennet

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Steve Burke

"Pete" Buttigieg

John K. Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernard "Bernie" Sanders

"Tom" Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

"Robby" Wells

Andrew Yang

Republican Party

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

"Bob" Ely

Matthew John Matern

Donald J. Trump

Bill Weld

 

EAST FELICIANA

1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D

Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes

Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R

Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R

Mayor, Town of Jackson

Linda Karam, I

James "Jimmy" Norsworthy III, D

Junius "Pappy" Robillard, N

Mayor, Town of Slaughter

Melissa Davis, N

Janis Landry, R

Mayor, Village of Norwood

Rebecca "Becky" Bellue, D

"Jimmy" McCaa, R

Chief of Police, Town of Slaughter

Chance Davis, R

Walter Smith, Jr., R

Marshal, Town of Jackson

Fred Allen, R

"Ray Bubba" Allen, D

Mark Dousay, D

Aldermen, Village of Norwood

(Elect 3)

Willie Duncan, N

Tyler Glascock, R

David Jett, N

Kimmi Sellers (IND)

Member, Board of Trustees, Town of Jackson

(Elect 5)

Charles Coleman, D

William Free, R

David Guillory, N

Michael Harrell, D

"Don" Havard, D

Martin Macdiarmid, R

"MaryAnn" McCoy-Ridenour, N

Tamara Michael, D

Democratic State Central Committee, 72nd Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

"Tom" Hogan

Michael Martin 

WEST FELICIANA

1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D

Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes

Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R

Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R

Parishwide

Half-cent sales and use tax, 10-year renewal for School Board

Parishwide

3.75-mill, 10-year tax renewal for Consolidated School District No. 1

Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Natashia Carter Benoit

Karen "Kay" Jewell

Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "B"

Runs in multiple parishes

James Huey Chustz, Jr.

Anthony Ray Ferdinand

Caleb Jones

