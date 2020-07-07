Election day is Saturday.
Presidential primaries will be on the ballot in all parishes, and races for party representatives are being held in some parishes.
The election had been set for the spring but was delayed because of the risk posed by the novel coronavirus.
Sample ballots are available at the website of the Louisiana Secretary of State's office.
The following local races and propositions are on the ballot in East and West Feliciana parishes, according to the Secretary of State:
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
O = Other party
N = No party listed
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES
Democratic Party
Michael Bennet
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Steve Burke
"Pete" Buttigieg
John K. Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernard "Bernie" Sanders
"Tom" Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
"Robby" Wells
Andrew Yang
Republican Party
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
"Bob" Ely
Matthew John Matern
Donald J. Trump
Bill Weld
EAST FELICIANA
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D
Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes
Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R
Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R
Mayor, Town of Jackson
Linda Karam, I
James "Jimmy" Norsworthy III, D
Junius "Pappy" Robillard, N
Mayor, Town of Slaughter
Melissa Davis, N
Janis Landry, R
Mayor, Village of Norwood
Rebecca "Becky" Bellue, D
"Jimmy" McCaa, R
Chief of Police, Town of Slaughter
Chance Davis, R
Walter Smith, Jr., R
Marshal, Town of Jackson
Fred Allen, R
"Ray Bubba" Allen, D
Mark Dousay, D
Aldermen, Village of Norwood
(Elect 3)
Willie Duncan, N
Tyler Glascock, R
David Jett, N
Kimmi Sellers (IND)
Member, Board of Trustees, Town of Jackson
(Elect 5)
Charles Coleman, D
William Free, R
David Guillory, N
Michael Harrell, D
"Don" Havard, D
Martin Macdiarmid, R
"MaryAnn" McCoy-Ridenour, N
Tamara Michael, D
Democratic State Central Committee, 72nd Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
"Tom" Hogan
Michael Martin
WEST FELICIANA
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division D
Includes East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes
Richard A. "Rick" Swartz, R
Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe, R
Parishwide
Half-cent sales and use tax, 10-year renewal for School Board
Parishwide
3.75-mill, 10-year tax renewal for Consolidated School District No. 1
Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Natashia Carter Benoit
Karen "Kay" Jewell
Democratic State Central Committee, 18th Representative District, Office "B"
Runs in multiple parishes
James Huey Chustz, Jr.
Anthony Ray Ferdinand
Caleb Jones