Last year, COVID-19 canceled the Boucherie and Balloons Festival and this year's event won't happen because of Hurricane ida.

Boucherie Festival organizers announced Saturday on their Facebook page that Lamar-Dixon Expo Center — the site of the festival — won't be available for the planned Sept. 25 festival.

"We hope you're all well and safe,"the post began. "Due to Hurricane Ida, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center has canceled all events for the upcoming months. To aid in the recovery of our community and surrounding parishes, they will be converting to a shelter and distribution site. To allow for this critical work, the 2021 Boucherie and Balloon Festival has been postponed until further notice."

Organizers are working to reschedule the event.

View comments