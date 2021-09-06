Last year, COVID-19 canceled the Boucherie and Balloons Festival and this year's event won't happen because of Hurricane ida.
Boucherie Festival organizers announced Saturday on their Facebook page that Lamar-Dixon Expo Center — the site of the festival — won't be available for the planned Sept. 25 festival.
"We hope you're all well and safe,"the post began. "Due to Hurricane Ida, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center has canceled all events for the upcoming months. To aid in the recovery of our community and surrounding parishes, they will be converting to a shelter and distribution site. To allow for this critical work, the 2021 Boucherie and Balloon Festival has been postponed until further notice."
Organizers are working to reschedule the event.