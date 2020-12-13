with The Advocate Staff
Good morning, it's time get you up to speed on your local news, and what to expect this week.
Saints fans are likely jarred by yesterday's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the loss prevented the Saints from clinching the NFC South title, there's plenty to learn about the game itself.
Meanwhile, LSU fans are still talking about The Shoe Game. Here's a breakdown of how it happened.
Also, coronavirus vaccines are en route to Louisiana, according to health leaders. We've got a fresh timeline and more details on that.
Thanks for checking in with us today.