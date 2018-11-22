The St. Luke Knights of Columbus recently held its annual Memorial Mass to recognize departed council and assembly members. Members and clergy in attendance are, front row from left, Charles Roper, Don Conway, Mike Lopinto, Deacon Harold Burke, Pastoral Vicar the Rev. Francis Ofia, the Rev. Michael, Don Guillot, Mike Jugan and John Pericone. In the second row are, from left, Craig Schouest, Randy Gonzales, Mike Lemmon, Willie Johnson, Tim Helbling and Vince Rizzotto. In the third row are Bobby Gremillion and Rick VanArsdale.

