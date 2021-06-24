Help out Hogs
The family-friendly Hogs Fete will assist charitable organization Hogs for the Cause in building a residence on the campus of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. This will give families of patients a place to stay while their kids receive treatment.
The event, with food, a kids' zone, silent auction and music by Flow Tribe, Hip Deep, Blue Verse, and Indigo and the Tramps, runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Walk-On's, 3838 Burbank Drive.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Children under 10 are admitted free. Limited VIP tickets are available for $100 and include free drinks and access to a private VIP area. For more info, go to hogsforthecause.org.
Celebrate soul food
The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival returns this weekend with food, music, and arts and crafts. Happening at Riverfront Plaza, the free, family-friendly party runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Music ranges from soul and blues to gospel, Christian and jazz.
There also will be a judged soul food cooking contest and presentation of the Pioneer Award to Lizzie's Restaurant for contributions to the soul food industry.
For updates, check the festival's Facebook page.
Catch a free film
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library hosts "Friday Night Movies on the Plaza" outside the Main Branch, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., at 7 p.m. Friday. The evening's feature is the live-action "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." The Lemonade Bus will be selling drinks, and visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. ebrpl.com
Go to the Market
Peaches, peppers and potatoes — that's just the start of the varied produce that Saturday's Red Stick Farmers Market will have for sale. Running from 8 a.m. to noon at 5th and Main streets downtown, patrons can also look for seafood, farm products, bakery items and fresh flowers.
For more info, visit breada.org.
Get a JOLT
The Walls Project will present JOLTcon, its youth-led empowerment conference for teens, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday on Zoom. From coding to photography, the workshops and discussions are designed to instill youth interest in the arts. And best of all, it's free. To register, go to eventbrite.com.